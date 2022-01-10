Offensive Wunderkind Leads Lions’ Top Choices for Offensive Coordinator

The Detroit Lions made the news official that they were poised to move on from offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn official on Monday, and while the move was not unexpected, it did bring a level of finality to a situation that was uncertain.

Lynn was replaced midseason which made it seem like a long shot he would return. Now that the news has been finalized, there are several options that have come into focus and potential names that the team can target in order to give their offense a major boost for 2022.

What could the Detroit offensive coordinator search look like in the end when it plays out? Here’s a look at some of the names the Lions need to be eyeballing the closest for a role with the team in 2022.

Joe Brady, Former Panthers Offensive Coordinator

This season, Brady was unceremoniously fired in Carolina, which is a situation that he cannot be completely to blame for. In this cycle, Brady is likely to be a hot choice not just in the pros, but in college as well. He might be the biggest name the Lions could or should try to lure from the outside, and that’s due to his tie with Detroit coach Dan Campbell dating back to the duo’s time in New Orleans together. Brady was a successful offensive coordinator at LSU and made the transition to the league look successful in his first season in the NFL. Here’s a look at some of Brady’s concepts:





One of Joe Brady and LSU's favorite Concepts This is a smash concept paired with a levels or Drive concept on the backside. It is really simple but universally effective against coverage and blitz. 2020-03-06T12:27:22Z

Brady is a young mind and could be an innovator for the Lions to grow around. Adding him to the mix would represent a very intriguing move for the team.

Ben Johnson, Lions’ Tight Ends Coach

While some might not know the name, Johnson has been seen as a rising star within the Detroit locker room and seen as a coach who could quickly rise up the ranks to become offensive coordinator. Johnson is responsible for a lot of what goes on for the Lions on game day, and as a result, could be the easiest promotion for the team if they elect to stay in-house for the role. Johnson would be able to collaborate well with Campbell, and would allow the coach to be the head coach while keeping the same principles that seemed to work down the stretch for the team’s offense. To this end, Johnson could be a slam-dunk candidate for the Lions.

Ken Dorsey, Bills’ Quarterbacks Coach

Dorsey was a name the Lions wanted to talk to last year when they eventually hired Lynn, and while his candidacy did not get completely off the ground, there’s a chance the Lions could look at Dorsey again for a role this offseason. It seems likely that Brian Daboll will get serious consideration to leave for a job this offseason, and as a result, it could be hard to lure Dorsey away. The fact that there was previous interest, though, could mean the Lions could get a shot to get a closer look at Dorsey. The Buffalo offense is solid and has been one of the best groups in the league in recent seasons, so it could make sense for the Lions to try and tap into some of that for the future of their own program.

Ike Hilliard, Steelers’ Wide Receivers Coach

Hillard was looked at last year for the Detroit offensive coordinator role, and the Lions could double back there once again and look at Hillard again in 2022. During his time with the Steelers, Hilliard has had a hand in developing some of the better receivers in the league as well as having an insight on what a good offense looks like as a former player. As he explained earlier in 2021, he believes in physicality and versatility for the Steelers:





Steelers WR Coach Ike Hilliard Believes Physicality, Versatility to be Strength | Steelers Now Steelers wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard responds to questions from the media, including Steelers Now, about how he plans to correct the drops problem and ensure his group is more physical. Hilliard even touches on JuJu Smith-Schuster’s public desire to play more on the outside this season. 2021-07-02T15:44:14Z

That’s the kind of approach that could endear Hilliard to someone like Campbell, who has made those traits a hallmark of the early portion of his coaching career.

Dan Campbell, Lions’ Head Coach

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. That might be an old adage, but it is one that is particularly fitting in this case given how well the Lions have operated with Campbell calling their plays. It isn’t uncommon for a head coach to call plays for his offense, but it was a bit surprising in this case given Campbell had never done it before nor did he have much of a play calling background. Even such, Campbell isn’t sure he wants the role, but it seems as if he is has at least wormed up to it with comfort. Could the Lions elect to just leave things be? Given the finish, it’s probably closer to happening than some might think on the outside, making Campbell a prime candidate for this job.

