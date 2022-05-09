Analyst Sets Major Statistical Expectation for Lions’ 2022 Offensive Line

The Detroit Lions have had a weakness on their offensive front for a long time, but seemingly, those problems will now be set to dissipate in the near future.

After plenty of years building, it finally looks as if the Lions will be set to build the kind of offensive line that can sustain some major success in the NFL come 2022. That is something which folks inside the building and out seem to be realizing at this point in time.

Detroit could be in great shape to start to move some other teams around up front, and that’s something which a new metric shows. The Athletic’s Ben Baldwin recently ranked all offensive lines in the NFL in terms of expected pass protection in 2022. Detroit’s group placed out a surprising third in the league in the analysis.

Offensive line rankings in pass protection after the draft (current 5 projected started listed on ourlads) pic.twitter.com/Hgx5bXj5B8 — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) May 6, 2022

Why is this significant to Detroit? For starters, quarterback Jared Goff looked more than capable of being the team’s top signal caller last year when he was given a pocket in games down the stretch, throwing 10 touchdowns to just 2 interceptions in games after Thanksgiving he started. If the Lions truthfully have a top five protecting line in the league, that will mean a big season for Goff and the Detroit offense.

Detroit is already seen as being potentially elite with regards to ground offense, showing their chops in a few games, such as rushing for an eye-catching 229 yards against Pittsburgh. If the team’s pass protection is this good, it could offer the elite kind of balanced attack that teams crave.

Jonah Jackson, Frank Ragnow Offer Predictions for Lions’ Line

It’s clear some of the key figures on Detroit’s front would agree with the takes such as this, and believe the team is setting up to do some damage this season in the trenches.

Lineman Jonah Jackson was far more direct. As he told the media, he thinks Detroit’s group will be coming for the number one spot this season. That is to say, he thinks the team can be the best in the league up front on offense.

G Jonah Jackson on potential of Detroit’s O-line: “I know we can be the best in the league.” — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) April 21, 2022

Pushing toward 2022, the team has good depth and health back on their side. Their young players like Penei Sewell have gotten valuable years of experience under their belts. All of this clearly adds up to the fact that the arrow is firmly pointing upward for the group. That’s something which Frank Ragnow also admitted to seeing when speaking with the media on Thursday, April 21.

Ragnow talking about the Lions O-line if they can stay healthy and all play together this year: “We can be pretty dang good." — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) April 21, 2022

Add it up and it seems the players already think they can be dominating as well. This could shape up to make Detroit one of the best young lines in the entire league if mindset matches play.

Why Lions’ Offensive Line Can Live up To Billing

it might be a bold statement by Ragnow and Jackson for some as well as Baldwin’s proclamation, but it shows the confidence the Lions and others have to start the year, and with good reason. Detroit has a pair of solid tackles in Decker and Sewell, an elite center in Ragnow, a Pro Bowl guard in Jackson and a player who had a very strong bounce-back 2021 season in Halapoulivaati Vaitai. Along with the depth the team has found in the likes of Evan Brown, Ryan McCollum, Matt Nelson and Tommy Kraemer, there is no reason this can’t be the case almost immediately.

Detroit is taking on the look of a line that is hard to play against and has depth. Not only can they push people around in the run game, but they might be able to give their quarterback an elite pocket in 2022. If that is the case, advantage Lions next season in a big way.

