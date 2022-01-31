Analyst Names Surprising Position Lions’ ‘Glaring Hole’ This Offseason

The Detroit Lions want to get to a point where they are competing for championships on the NFL playoff stage regularly, but they can’t begin to do that until they find a way to fill out some of the biggest needs of their team.

What those needs really are is the biggest debate within the fanbase and with pundits currently, and everyone seems to have their own take on what the Lions need to do to get back to relevancy. No surprise there are some major differences of opinion as it relates to that.

Recently, Pro Football Focus and writer Anthony Treash took a look at picking out some of the biggest needs for the team to address this offseason. The piece had no shortage of needs for the Lions to ponder, specifically listing cornerback, safety, quarterback, wide receiver and linebacker as the biggest needs for the team.

Perhaps interestingly, Treash seemed to think the team’s secondary might stand out as the biggest hole considering he used the word “glaring” to describe it. Treash believes the Lions need to commit one of their three early draft picks and some of their cap space toward fixing the back end this offseason.

The issue is more depth rather than who had to play in 2021, though. While Treash lamented the Lions having to play Jerry Jacobs and AJ Parker for more than 300 snaps, the fact remains that duo played well and developed. If the Lions could add to their secondary a bit, they would be in much better shape as a whole.

As the team ponders their offseason moves, they will have to consider that factor.

Lions’ Defensive Backfield Endured up and Down Season

Detroit’s secondary struggled at times, but was one of the groups to improve as the season pressed on in a big way. After losing Jeff Okudah in the first game of the year and losing other key players such as Jacobs and Amani Oruwariye, the Lions still improved significantly most of the year. Oruwariye was a weapon intercepting the ball, and has become a player to watch for the team moving forward given how good he has been. Specifically, Jacobs came into his own and played a big role:





Outside of that, Aubrey Pleasant and Aaron Glenn are developing future studs such as Jacobs, AJ Parker, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Will Harris and others. There is serious hope for this group heading into 2022, especially if the team can make a few well-placed additions as Treash and others have hinted. Add it all up and the Lions should have one of the more improved groups in the NFL as they continue to develop.

Lions’ 2022 Offseason Primer

What will the Lions need to do with their $40 million dollars? For starters, the team will have to think about adding some offensive weapons to the mix. Detroit’s wideout group has lagged behind because of a lack of depth most of all in 2021, so making sure a top-flight wideout comes into the mix via trade or signing to help Jared Goff might be the top priority for the team. From there, the Lions need to think about bolstering the defense. Help could be needed up front and on the back end and potentially at linebacker as well.

In his first offseason, Lions general manager Brad Holmes shied away from big deals, focusing instead on smaller deals to help supplement his roster and choosing to focus on the draft as a means of building up the team. Several of those deals have panned out, from names like Kalif Raymond to Charles Harris. The same approach could be expected this offseason, so the Lions might make one bigger splash while choosing to focus on multiple other smaller splashes to help supplement things.

Will the secondary be the spot they choose to upgrade? Many see it as a sneaky big hole for the Lions to take on when all is said and done.

