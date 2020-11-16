Panthers Could Be Without 2 Major Stars vs. Lions Sunday

A few weeks ago, the Detroit Lions seemed like one of the most injured teams in the NFL, but now that mantle has apparently been passed over to the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers will enter Week 11’s matchup with the Lions in what could be a desperate injury situation. Running back Christian McCaffrey was hoping to play, but looks like his shoulder injury could prevent him from suiting up this weekend.

Panthers’ RB Christian McCaffrey is unlikely to play Sunday against the Lions due to his shoulder injury and the team still is preparing got a multi-week absence, per source. So likely no McCaffrey and uncertainty about QB Teddy Bridgewater, too. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 16, 2020

Not only has McCaffery potentially been lost this week, but the Panthers could also be without quarterback Teddy Bridgewater who sustained a knee injury during Week 10’s defeat. Though the injury might not be serious in nature, it could still stop Bridgewater from playing against the Lions after regular rest.

Teddy Bridgewater with good news from MRI, per source: No structural damage. Some soreness. Some swelling. Status uncertain for this week but positive vibe for @Panthers QB. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) November 16, 2020

Obviously, missing out on McCaffrey would be big for the Lions considering not only McCaffrey’s talent, but the team’s own defensive vulnerabilities. The Lions struggle up front, and McCaffery is a dynamic weapon that can extend a defense in multiple ways. Not only is he good running the ball, but he can take passes to the house as well making him the kind of player that can break open a close game.

Bridgewater himself is a talented player and has been having a great comeback season in 2020. After his knee troubles before, it’s great to see that this latest ailment is not considered as serious.

The Lions and Panthers are similar teams this season, and adding a true x-factor to the mix like McCaffrey could be what tips the scales for the team moving forward in this game. He might be the best player either team puts on the field.

Christian McCaffery Stats

The elite All-Pro and Pro Bowl talent is just 24 years old and is already one of the biggest game breakers in the league. So far, through his short career, McCaffrey has put up a gaudy 3,145 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns. That’s to go with an equally as good 2,672 receiving yards and 16 scores. He’s a true dynamic weapon and not having him on the field could tip the scales in what figured to be a close game between the sides.

Lions-Panthers Primer

The Lions and Panthers are set to battle in what figures to be an extraordinarily important game for Detroit. So far, the Lions remain hanging around the NFC playoff picture 2 losses back. They can ill-afford any slip up against a team that’s had its share of injury trouble the season as well as inconsistency. In spite of that, the Panthers have shown fight and have been in nearly every single game they’ve played, so if there is a team that looks vulnerable, it could be the Lions if they aren’t competing hard in this matchup.

Last time the sides met, Detroit squeaked out a 20-19 win in 2018 when the Panthers famously went for a 2 point conversion on the goal line. The Lions snuffed out the play and claimed the win at Ford Field.

This time around, it will be a big challenge for the Panthers to win if they cannot get their healthiest players involved.

