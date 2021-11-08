Decision Revealed on Penei Sewell’s Position With Lions Moving Forward

The Detroit Lions are starting to get a bit healthier after their bye week, which means things could figure to be changing in a big way up front for the offense.

One player who is slated to return is offensive tackle Taylor Decker. Coming back off a hand injury, Decker will be eased back into practice this week, and when he does return to the field, there’s absolutely no question of where he will be playing.

Speaking to the media on Monday, November 8, Lions coach Dan Campbell spoke about the decision with Decker and Penei Sewell. As he said, he isn’t agonizing about it given the fact that Sewell is a quality athlete who can make the transition quickly.





“I know plenty of people that played left-handed and right-handed stance. Tight ends do it for years. Now, they’re not tackles, I get it, but at the same token you get comfortable with it when you do it. I think he’ll go over there and won’t miss a beat me personally,” Campbell said. “It’ll be a little odd, but I also know he’s got enough reps over there. He’s a damn good athlete and he’s a professional. He wants to win his reps, so I think he’ll do just fine.”

Sewell played right tackle this preseason to very mixed reviews, but when the rubber met the road and he had to play on the left side, he made the switch back to his old college position very naturally. That led some to wonder whether or not Sewell was better off in his old spot in the pros.

Regardless of that, though, the Lions seem committed to making things work on the right side.

Decker Looking Primed for Left Tackle Return

So how close is Decker to a return? It’s possible that the tackle could be back as soon as this weekend for the team, and as Campbell hinted, the tackle is taking on the right look given how he has prepared this week on the field to come back to play.

“I looked at him today and he had the right look in his eye. I know he’s ready to go and I can tell he’s excited about jumping in there and starting to rep. Rep at the left tackle position,” Campbell said. “Really, until Wednesday comes and we get through that practice I won’t know a lot. We’re certainly prepared if he’s got the right look and you can tell he knows he’s ready and he feels good and we get through it, we’ll move that way.”

Decker has been shelved from before the regular season, so the hope is that he knocks some rust off in practice and is ready to come back. That could be just what his coach is seeing in the end.

Decker Tweeted Excitement to Return to Lions

Decker has finally come off injured reserve last week for the team, and as a result, will be getting back to work to help in the goal of protection for the Lions in the trenches. Decker’s hand was injured just before the season began in a bad break, so that prevented Detroit’s offensive line from getting a healthy start together up front.

Now, though, that’s in the past, and Decker is ready to get back to work for the team. After the news was revealed of him coming off injured reserve, he hopped on Twitter and provided a look at his excitement. As Decker said, he’s excited to be back with the boys.

Excited to be back with the boys #onepride — Taylor Decker (@__taylordecker) November 2, 2021

The Lions have missed Decker as much as he has missed them, considering the struggles of their offense and its health up front. It will be good to see him back in the trenches for the team, and that’s true regardless of where he will play when all is said and done.

