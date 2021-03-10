Lions General Manager ‘Will Not Ignore’ Key Position in NFL Draft

Brad Holmes has come to the Detroit Lions with the clear goal of building a winner, and as a result, he isn’t ready to discount anything when it comes to what the team could look to do in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Lions have some big changes looming in the future, and quite possibly the biggest comes at the spot of quarterback. Don’t expect the team to be complacent in terms of trying to secure their future at the position, even if it might seem as if they have a player on the roster capable of doing so.

According to Holmes, who was recently speaking on the Huddle & Flow podcast, he is prepared to do a deep dive on quarterback in this draft class and will not be thinking of ignoring it when all is said and done this year.

The @Lions traded for Jared Goff but remain in the QB market. New GM Brad Holmes explains on the Huddle and Flow podcast @JimTrotter_NFL @tewarren @ApplePodcasts @spotifypodcasts pic.twitter.com/KVMqvxiE6S — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) March 9, 2021

Holmes said:

“No, absolutely not. I don’t think when you’re picking this high that you can be out on any position. But obviously, quarterback is such an important position and I just think it’s good drafting business always to be very, very thorough on that quarterback class regardless of what your situation is. When I was with the Rams, always said that and even now it’s the same approach. It is a good crop coming out this year, but definitely not a position that will be ignored by us by any means.”

The Lions have already made one big change with regards to Matthew Stafford and could be set to make another with Chase Daniel. In the coming days, this might mean a complete overhaul for the Lions in terms of the quarterback room. A player from either free agency or the draft could then theoretically be on the list.

Brad Holmes Praised Quarterback Class Before

Speaking a few weeks back, Detroit general manager Brad Holmes was asked to name some of the strongest positions in the draft. Right off the bat he named the safety position. Soon after that, though, he name-dropped the quarterback spot as particularly deep without being prompted whatsoever.

Surely, this revelation will ignite the Detroit fanbase to assume the team will strongly consider a quarterback when all is said and done even in spite of the fact that Jared Goff could be primed to enter the mix in the coming days.

Brad Holmes: "I like the crop of QBs that's coming out" in this year's draft … Have fun with that one, lions fans. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) March 2, 2021

This time of year, Holmes could be playing some impressive poker as well. Of course he will tout the fact that the quarterback class is strong given he will want to try and hoist up the price for the seventh pick in a trade. Many have speculated the Lions could want a ransom for the pick, and that would be especially true if the quarterback class was deep this year within the top 10.

At the very least, Holmes has spoken. Whether it’s fact or fiction, it’s clear that he appreciates the options the team has this year at the most important position on the field.

Lions Chances of Drafting a Quarterback in 2021

The Lions will have Jared Goff set to come in the building, and he seems primed to be at least the short term solution for the team. Goff is still 26 and theoretically could still have his best days ahead of him considering the fact he is 6-5 as a starter in the playoffs, appeared in a Super Bowl and played late in the 2020-2021 season with a thumb injury. Knowing this, it’s a wiser bet the Lions would consider a wideout or a defensive player with their first selection this year. A quarterback to add to the mix could be prioritized later in the draft, however.

Given Holmes seems to appreciate the quarterback class, it wouldn’t be wise to bet on the Lions skipping the position entirely. It will be fascinating to see how much homework they do on the signal callers all things considered with Holmes’ position in mind.

It’s clear he is going to remain interested in the position.

