NFL Insider Reveals Potential Lions Offseason Plan at Quarterback

The Detroit Lions figure to have their quarterback plan in focus as the 2022 NFL offseason begins, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be a few new wrinkles ahead on the horizon.

Jared Goff is seemingly locked in for the team in 2022 barring an unexpected turn, but the Lions could still elect to look at quarterbacks this offseason in the draft, and that’s just what some think the team will decide to do in the end even though they have the veteran set to remain as starter.

When it comes to the plan for the team, according to insider Tom Pelissero of NFL Network on February 13, Goff figures in heavily, thanks to the fact that his presence will allow the team some options both ways as it relates to a decision for the future at the position.

The @NFLGameDay Notebook with @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero: The #Rams and QB Matthew Stafford are expected to focus on an extension after the season; Jared Goff enters a prove-it year for the #Lions; #Rams star Von Miller is expected to fully explore free agency. pic.twitter.com/wLNcRTN1b2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 13, 2022

“Goff’s got a $15.5 million dollar fully-guaranteed roster bonus coming up next month, so barring something unseen, he’s going to be on the team,” Pelissero said while speaking. “I spoke to GM Brad Holmes last week, he said Goff played well the second half of the season but he’s got to show up, prove it and compete in 2022. The Lions absolutely could add a quarterback, but having Goff affords them the ability to not chase a quarterback in the draft when the class isn’t regarded as that strong.”

With this in mind, the Lions will be able to approach the offseason in a very confident way. They won’t have to panic and make a move they don’t like or force a player at the position that they are not sold on. Goff will afford them this chance, which will be good news for the current and near future.

Brad Holmes Gives Goff Vote of Confidence for 2022

As Pelissero explained, he spoke with Holmes during the Senior Bowl and asked him where things stand with Goff this offseason. As Holmes explained, Goff understands what he has to do in order to be in a good place for the 2022 season.

I spoke at the @seniorbowl with #Lions GM Brad Holmes about taking advantage of this week, Jared Goff’s future and the chances he’ll trade out of the No. 2 pick: “I’m never scared to move around, so we’re definitely open for business, always.” @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/x8Fhc5ic4v — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 3, 2022

“Jared, he knows what he has to do this offseason and heading into 2022. He’s got to show up and prove it. He finished the season off that second half well. He battled some adversity early on. I like how he stayed the course, played some good football late. He’s got to show up and do it again and compete,” Holmes told Pelissero.

The Lions wanting to see Goff continue to compete and improve is a huge statement, and it implies that Goff isn’t necessarily locked-in long-term as many believe. For him to stay with the Lions in the future, he will continue to have to win the job with small offseason steps such as this and elevate his own play constantly.

In spite of all the early struggles and injury trouble late in the year, Goff did find a way to finish the 2021 season strong on the field. After Thanksgiving, Goff was on relative fire as statistics go at quarterback. He threw 11 touchdowns to just 2 interceptions while going off for 1,136 passing yards. Goff has also claimed elusive awards for a Lions quarterback such as NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors as well as FedEx Air Player of the Week award.

Perhaps the game that showed Lions fans the most was his impressive 3 touchdown performance against the Arizona Cardinals:





Holmes may appreciate Goff and realize what he did late in the year, but he isn’t going to simply be handing him the job for 2022. As always, the boss wants to see the team’s top quarterback continue to push himself this offseason, which is something that is very likely to happen.

Lions Offseason Quarterback Plan With Draft, Free Agency

Who could the Lions look at in the draft? There are plenty of options for the team, and that’s especially true after the Lions watched the Senior Bowl last week. While at the game, the Lions saw the likes of Kenny Pickett, Sam Howell, Malik Willis, Matt Corral and Desmond Ridder. Any of those players could be early picks for the team, and while some make more sense than others, the Lions could conceivably roll the dice on one of these names if they are happy with how they can develop. The team could also decide to re-sign Tim Boyle and roll with him as their main backup for 2022 and do exactly what they did last season.

As Pelissero explained, however, Goff’s presence ends up helping the Lions in a big way. The team can select a quarterback if they find one they like and believe in, but they don’t have to make a sudden move whatsoever and take a player they aren’t sure about for the future. In the end,

