Analyst Predicts Lions Starting Quarterbacks for 2021 Season

The Detroit Lions are all but certain to have a new starting quarterback this coming year given the move with Matthew Stafford, but the biggest question now is who leads the team later on this year.

That answer figures to be a long time coming, but already, plenty of folks are beginning to take a stab at projecting who lands the jobs when all is said and done. One of the players is likely to be a rookie where the Lions select, but they could also add a compelling veteran to the mix.

On the Peacock and Williamson NFL Show, Matt Williamson took a stab at making predictions for what happens across the league with regards to a variety of quarterback moves. He predicted Stafford gets traded to the San Francisco 49ers. In terms of the Lions, he sees a rookie in the mix, but not one of the bigger names.

Williamson said:

“I think that’s the move, I think it’s a total blowup situation. I think the Lions pick will be a quarterback, maybe you have to move up a spot or down a spot or whatever. I think Trey Lance is going to be very worth that pick. They’re going to have somebody else though. It’s not just going to be Trey Lance and nobody you’ve ever heard of. I originally had Jameis Winston in there because of the (Dan) Campbell connection, Winston could be the older guy, let those two battle it out. Chase Daniel’s there, maybe they add a Ryan Fitzpatrick or something like that too. I just have Lance in the spot right now in that spot as their best quarterback asset.”

Lance does figure to be in the mix for the Lions with the seventh pick as mocks have shown, and it’s likely the team also decides to add a veteran to the mix. Some of the best prospects for that job are a few of the veterans that Williamson mentioned in Winston, Fitzpatrick and possibly even Tyrod Taylor.

There’s still plenty of time for situations to play out, but as of now, this is what Williamson sees happening in Detroit.

Trey Lance Highlights and Statistics

Lance isn’t the most experienced young quarterback on the market this year, but he has put up some decent stats. In one full season as quarterback for North Dakota State in 2019, Lance passed for 2,786 yards and 18 touchdowns without an interception. Lance also rushed for 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns. Lance didn’t play in 2020 thanks to the fact that his team switched to the spring in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Even though he has limited game experience, Lance still looks the part as one of the next top passers in the league.

Obviously, Lance shows some major intrigue on his highlight reel but the biggest question is how quickly he will be able to adapt to the NFL and how much time he may need to get on the right track with the league. The stats and the eye-test show that he could be well on his way to a high selection, however.

Lions Quarterback Solution

Adding a rookie quarterback to go with a veteran seems to be the best move for the Lions at this point in time. It doesn’t seem feasible that the Lions would simply roll with Chase Daniel and nobody else, so the team is more likely to draft someone and make another signing. What that means for Daniel’s future is anybody’s guess, but the team remains on the hook with him for two more years.

A young quarterback and a veteran is likely what the Lions are shooting for at this point in time. Which names fall into place is the only thing left to see.

