Rams Executive Reportedly ‘Serious’ Candidate for Lions GM Job

The Detroit Lions have been outlining the names under consideration for general manager, and an under the radar one could be rising to the forefront.

According to Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Los Angeles Rams’ college scouting director Brad Holmes is a “serious” candidate to take over in Detroit. The reasoning? Holmes has an ability to connect, has done good to build teams through the draft and has a significant attention to detail.

Hearing @RamsNFL director of college scouting Brad Holmes is a "serious" candidate for @Lions general manager job. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) December 29, 2020

Among some of his qualities that have been expressed to me: "Emotionally intelligent. Great listener. Detailed. Patient. Built teams in different ways. Lots of success without high draft picks." — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) December 29, 2020

Though the team cannot meet officially with general manager candidates that are employed by other teams, it seems Holmes is going to be of major interest to Detroit once that part of their search can begin. The Lions have looked at more experienced names on the general manager front in recent weeks, but it’s safe to say the search will ramp up in the coming weeks when the team can begin to talk to folks like Holmes and others who are employed by teams heading for the playoffs.

Holmes might even be one of the favorites for the job when all is said and done.

Lions Will Interview Brad Holmes

Last week, ESPN reporter Lindsey Thiry revealed that the Lions would be chatting with Rams’ college scouting director Brad Holmes about their general manager vacancy.

Brad Holmes, the Rams director of college scouting, is expected to interview for the Lions' general manager opening, sources tell ESPN. Holmes also is a candidate for the job with the Atlanta Falcons. He's spent 18 years climbing the ranks with the Rams. https://t.co/GfM9kDWu5f — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) December 24, 2020

Despite what many contend, this news would seem to indicate the search is far from over, and other names could surface in the coming days which help to prove that fact. Holmes is an interesting addition due to the fact he doesn’t have general manager or assistant general manager experience. Detroit’s been looking for someone who has an experienced hand, but it’s clear they see what the Rams have done in terms of drafting and developing talent and are very impressed. Detroit’s former general manager Bob Quinn had a scouting background as well when the Lions hired him to be general manager, so this could be an interesting turn in the Detroit search.

Detroit will have to wait a little bit longer in order to officially interview Holmes, but he’s going to be on the list now as this report confirms, and he could be high on that list when all is said and done.

Brad Holmes Biography

While general manager Les Snead will get credit for a lot of what the Rams do for good reason, it’s possible that Holmes might be one of the engines behind the team’s success. Los Angeles made a Super Bowl a few years back and has been able to sustain that success by the way they have drafted and the players they have found along the way. Holmes has been key in this as the director of college scouting. That means he’s made plenty of recommendations about who the team should draft as well as created their draft board.

Holmes could very well be a popular name in this cycle, with the Atlanta Falcons rumored to have him on the interview list as well. He is said to have impressed folks within the league as well, which could boost his candidacy across the league with a variety of jobs.

The Lions could be hot on Holmes’ trail with this news surfacing.

