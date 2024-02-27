Proposed Trade Ships Lions Projected $43 Million CB to ‘Open Super Bowl Window’

The Detroit Lions have been linked to several different cornerbacks through free agency and the NFL draft. But another way the Lions could upgrade cornerback is through a trade. On February 26, Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton suggested the Lions acquire cornerback Rasul Douglas from the Buffalo Bills.

Moton’s proposed trade also sent the No. 206 overall pick in the sixth round with Douglas to Detroit in exchange for the No. 92 selection. The No. 92 pick is the second of two third-round choices the Lions own in the 2024 draft.

“The Detroit Lions may want to take a swing at a ready-made starter following their run to the NFC Championship Game,” Moton wrote. “If the Lions intend to open their Super Bowl window, they must strengthen their pass defense, which ranked 27th last season.