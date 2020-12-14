Hunt Report: Darrell Bevell Earning Possible Right to Stick With Lions

The Detroit Lions suffered another close loss to the Green Bay Packers 31-24 on Sunday, but for the most part, the team hung in the game against a far superior opponent.

Perhaps the biggest reason the Lions lost the game was the inability of their defense to get meaningful stops. The team was banged up in a big way, but for the most part, they simply haven’t been good on defense all year long. Offensively, the Lions managed to hang in the game and had a good game plan once again that the team looked comfortable with.

Though the Lions didn’t win, Darrell Bevell is to be credited for Detroit’s preparation. The team has looked better coached on offense and as a whole under Bevell. The offense has been able to move the ball better and more consistently, and that shows how comfortable the team is with his plan being implemented completely.

What does this mean for Bevell’s future? It’s hard to say, but it’s becoming more obvious by the week that the offensive coordinator turned boss is earning his right to a legitimate interview to stay as the head coach or at the very least stay under a new staff to lead the offense.

Bevell is a guy who has paid all of his dues and has attacked his chance in a major way in Detroit. The good news? He has ties to at least two of the hottest coaching candidates in Robert Saleh and Eric Bieniemy. Either of those guys would be smart to keep Bevell on staff in Detroit if they manage to get the job. If another name is the coach, they would also be smart to take a hard look at Bevell. He’s been earning it.

What else was learned in another lost hunt in what’s becoming a lost season? Here’s a look at some lessons.

Detroit Needs a Rock Star Defensive Coordinator

The Lions defense is very bad. Nearly anything the Packers wanted in this game, they managed to get. The Lions got no stops in crunch time. Detroit is fighting injuries late in the season and battled hard, but simply don’t have the talent on the defensive side of things to do any major winning in close games. The Lions need to find a way to make defense a priority this offseason, and whomever the new coach is would be wise to look at a big name as a coordinator hire. A name like Dan Quinn, who has ties to both Robert Saleh and Darrell Bevell, could make a lot of sense. It might be the biggest hire the next coach has to make.

Matthew Stafford Looks Comfortable Within the Offense

Stafford had another big game throwing the ball until he got hurt late, and he’s been solid within the team’s offense under Darrell Bevell ever since the coordinator took over as boss. Stafford had 244 yards and 1 touchdown in the game and managed to move the team down the field consistently against the Packers. In just two games since Bevell’s promotion, Stafford has 646 yards, 4 touchdown passes and just 1 interception. Those numbers are hard to ignore, and the hope is Stafford is healthy so fans can get more of a look at Stafford in the offense down the stretch.

Lions’ MVP vs. Packers: T.J. Hockenson, TE

Hockenson had 43 yards and another score on a shovel pass. He continues to look like one of the team’s best offensive building blocks moving forward. Hockenson has made some strides into year two, and it will be great to see what he can do the rest of the way and into year three. He could become one of the next elites at the position.

Lions’ Lamb vs. Packers: The Defense

Detroit’s defense has been bad most of the season, but in a close game they had a chance to win, the Lions simply kept buckling when the team had a chance to win. Efforts like this aren’t good enough, and the Lions have to take a wrecking ball to the defense this offseason in order to remake things properly.

Lions Stat to Note:

410. That’s the amount of yards the Lions allowed the Packers to rack up on the day. Detroit’s defense didn’t put up any resistance at all much of the afternoon and allowed Green Bay to get whatever they wanted most of the day. The Lions offense gives them a chance to win games, but the defense rarely meets them halfway. That’s going to have to change moving forward.

Lions Quote to Note:

“We know nine is a warrior, man. He’ll battle through a lot, he’ll push through a lot of pain so you know if he can’t go then it’s really because he can’t.” -Taylor Decker. There was a lot of concern for Matthew Stafford and his potentially serious rib injury after the game. Stafford did not finish, and that fact was not lost on those who play with the perpetually tough quarterback.

