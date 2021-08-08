Roger Goodell Cheers Sheila Ford: ‘You Can Feel the Culture Change’

The Detroit Lions have had some pretty big shakeups in the last few months, but it’s clear that all the changes could prove to be for the better according to many.

One person who could agree with that sentiment is Roger Goodell. The NFL’s top boss himself made a recent visit to Detroit, and clearly likes what he sees in terms of the franchise moving forward.

As Goodell told DetroitLions.com team reporter Dannie Rogers on Saturday, August 8, the big changes the team made may be putting them in a position to do some damage in the future. A big reason he credits the team is the work of owner Sheila Ford Hamp.

“She really put her imprint on this team in the offseason. I think with Chris Spielman coming on board and Brad (Holmes) and coach (Dan Campbell). You can just feel the culture change she is really pushing here and it’s a more collaborative approach that she is looking to do things differently, and you can see it on the field. You can see it. everybody here has an energy level and excitement. I think it’s going to be a team that fans are going to be really proud to watch, and watch them compete,” Goodell said.

Specifically, Goodell said he believes the team is going to be on the road to fighting this coming season on the field when the time comes.

“Listen, it’s hard to compete in this league, but they’re going to be fighters and that’s clear,” Goodell told Rogers in the interview.

The Lions and their fans could not ask for anything more when the 2021 season gets going, and it’s nice to hear Goodell’s take on one of the league’s classic franchies.

Why Sheila Ford Hamp’s Involvement Isn’t a Concern

For decades, Lions fans have begged and pleaded for ownership to act interested in the team. They have been frustrated by the lack of success on the field and mystified that the bosses don’t seem to have the same level of care in the product. They’ve desired more communication and involvement from ownership in the process. Finally, the team seems to have an owner who understands that, which is a great sign for the future of the team.

Another advantage for the Lions? Ford Hamp might learn the inner-workings of football quickly, allowing her to become a more well-rounded and better manager of the franchise. There’s long been a temptation to label the Ford family absentee owners, but with some of the moves that have played out, it’s clear that is no longer the case.

The Ford Family’s Ownership of Lions

Ever since her husband William Clay Ford passed away in 2014, MarthaFord, 95, was the primary owner of the Lions. The team has been in the family since 1963, and most fans would admit that through the years, there hasn’t been a ton of good that has played out while the Fords have been primary owners. The Lions have just one playoff win in that span, and famously haven’t won a division title since 1994. Misery has been the most common emotion associated with the Lions during the family’s tenure as owners.

Since taking over from her husband, however, the elder Ford did show more of a propensity to shake things up rather let things sit and get stale. She hired Quinn from outside the organization a few years back. She also allowed the team to be aggressive in their pursuit of Matt Patricia. She’s allowed the team to spend to lure free agents to town and keep their own stars. Mr. Ford was more inclined to sit back and let his trusted associates run the show however they saw fit for however long. Ford maintains her drive is strong to be able to win, and her ultimate goal is to win a Super Bowl. At her advancing age, that might be difficult unless the Lions get things right in a major hurry.

This past offseason, Ford effectively passed the torch to her daughter, who is now calling the shots as it relates to the big franchise decisions.

So far, Ford Hamp has hit all the right notes as owner. That’s something that even the commissioner himself would be likely to agree with after seeing things up close and personal.

