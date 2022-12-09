Top Lions Defender on Track for Significant Injury Return vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions started off dinged up in a big way, but health strides have been made and another milestone figures to be coming down the pipe for Week 14.

Ahead of a key divisional game with major playoff implications, the Lions are likely to activate Romeo Okwara for Sunday’s battle with the Minnesota Vikings. That’s according to Dan Campbell, who spoke to the media and Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com about the decision.

As Campbell said to the media on Friday, December 9, Okwara will be making his return to the field in a big game.

Dan Campbell said he's confident Romeo Okwara will be able to play Sunday vs. Vikings.

"We certainly see him going and having a role for us." — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) December 9, 2022

Last September, Okwara blew out his knee on Monday Night Football in Green Bay, and required over a year to return from the injury. The ailment hurt Detroit’s defense much of 2021 given their inability to rush the passer. It even hurt a bit in 2022, as the team’s rookies struggled to find their footing early.

Now, though, the veteran is ready to come back and could be set to provide a solid presence at a key time. Whatever role Okwara fits will be determined, but it’s clear that he will at least play and be turned loose in some fashion.

Okwara Wasn’t Activated Week 13, Needed More Practice

Last week, the Lions witnessed the return of wideout Jameson Williams, who was recovering from his own ACL injury to start the season. Okwara was speculated to return with him, but was inactive for Week 13.

The reason? Detroit simply felt that based on Okwara’s timetable and recovery that the player might yet need more time to be able to recover and adjust to game speed. Players knock rust off at different levels, and though Okwara’s injury happened way before Williams in 2021, he’s a bit older. That might have contributed to his need to be on the practice field one extra week.

Detroit didn’t miss Okwara against Jacksonville, so if there was a week to buy him time, it ended up being that one. The Lions had a 40-14 blowout win, and defensively, the team didn’t have to break much of a sweat. Getting him ready for a key divisional game is bigger for Detroit.

Statistically, Okwara Return Key for Lions

If there is one player that has hurt the Lions the most by being out, it’s Okwara. The veteran is one of the better rising pass rushers on the team.

After the Lions signed Okwara off the waiver wire, he immediately proved to be a find, posting 20 sacks with the team over the last four seasons entering into 2021. Better than that, Okwara has proven to be the one example of a consistent pass rush that the Lions have seen.

Signing Okwara to a multi-year deal was the first big move general manager Brad Holmes made after taking office. That shows what a major part of the plan the team thinks he can be.

Without Okwara, the team has been inconsistent rushing the passer. Rookie Aidan Hutchinson leads the team with six sacks so far, while James Houston has surprised with three. That helps, but Okwara could provide even more punch to the team to help panic the quarterback.

The hope is that with Okwara back in the fold, the Lions can take some steps toward getting their edge back up front in a key game.