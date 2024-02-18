Lions Linked to Super Bowl Champion CB

Even though the Detroit Lions have never been to the Super Bowl, they have Super Bowl experience on their roster and coaching staff. Adding a little more in free agency, though, wouldn’t hurt. Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine argued that the Lions should consider doing that with free agent cornerback Ronald Darby.

On February 18, Ballentine included Darby on a list of seven potentially overlooked 2024 free agents. Ballentine also named Detroit one of two possible fits for Darby.

“There are some concerns that will likely depress Darby’s market. He’s 30 years old, and he’s had two ACL tears in his career,” Ballentine wrote. “But none of that seemed to hurt him this season.