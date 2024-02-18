Lions Linked to Super Bowl Champion CB

Even though the Detroit Lions have never been to the Super Bowl, they have Super Bowl experience on their roster and coaching staff. Adding a little more in free agency, though, wouldn’t hurt. Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine argued that the Lions should consider doing that with free agent cornerback Ronald Darby.
On February 18, Ballentine included Darby on a list of seven potentially overlooked 2024 free agents. Ballentine also named Detroit one of two possible fits for Darby.
“There are some concerns that will likely depress Darby’s market. He’s 30 years old, and he’s had two ACL tears in his career,” Ballentine wrote. “But none of that seemed to hurt him this season.
“The veteran has elite speed and didn’t show signs of slowing down last season. If he stays healthy, he should outperform whatever contract he’s likely to receive based on his age and injury history.”
In nine NFL seasons, Darby has posted 97 pass defenses and 8 interceptions. While playing for the Baltimore Ravens in 2023, he recorded 28 combined tackles, including 1 tackle for loss and 7 pass defenses.
Darby started in seven of the 16 games in which he played. He also started two playoff games, registering 7 combined tackles with 2 pass defenses and a forced fumble.