Astonishing and Important Fact Revealed About Lions’ New 2022 Roster

The Detroit Lions continue to rebuild their team in the wake of a new staff taking over, and as they do so, they will clearly continue to commit to youth.

At this point, it was figured given the youth movement that had played out that the Lions would still maintain one of the youngest rosters in the entire league for this coming season. Just how young was an unknown variable.

Apparently, though, the team is going to be the youngest in football for the season. That was a fact that Spotrac revealed with a tweet. Here’s a look:

It’s not a surprise to see the Lions commit to youth across their roster, as the team is trying to change course. The Lions have also made it a point of pride that they will give any player a chance, no matter their age or experience level.

It seems that fact is continuing into this season. While it could lead the Lions to more growing pains, when things come together, it could also ensure that the team is build correctly in the end.

Youngest, Oldest Players on Lions Roster

Currently, the dichotomy between the youngest and oldest Lions is quite interesting, and helps paint a picture of how the team is so young.

As of now, the oldest player on the team is defensive lineman Michael Brockers. At age 31, however, he’s hardly a complete elder-statesman. Brockers’ age has been the subject of many jokes with the team already considering how old he seems to the younger Detroit players.

In terms of the youngest player, it’s a tie for the Lions. Offensive tackle Penei Sewell is 21, and so is rookie safety Kerby Joseph. Right on their heels are wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (22) as well as rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson, who are the same age.

Add it up, and the Lions have the youngest average age in the NFL, clocking in at 25.7 according to the site.

Deep Drafts, Signings Helping Lions Change Course

How have the Lions changed course so dramatically? It has everything to do with not only their drafts, but the players they have signed.

Between the 2021 and 2022 classes, Detroit has added 14 total players, seven in each class. That has provided a big boost for the team. The Lions have also not added many older veteran names to the roster, and have instead focused on signing players who are younger or who have not found a home in the league and have bounced around. A guy like Charles Harris comes to mind, who will only be 27 years old when the season starts, yet has been in the league and is productive.

As a whole, this transition seems to be a solid one for the Lions. The team is not only rebuilding, but seems to be doing it in the right way and finding the right mix of youngsters in order to get it done on the field.

There are sure to be some growing pains that continue, but that is to be expected for a group so young and gaining valuable experience together.

READ NEXT: Gritty Rookie Offers Strong Reaction to Making Lions