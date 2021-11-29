NFL Network Reporter Explains How Dan Campbell Could Get on Hot Seat

The Detroit Lions have struggled through their 2021 NFL season and still have a losing record as they head into Week 13. All of a sudden, the pressure has reverted back on head coach Dan Campbell for the way the losing has played out.

While Campbell doesn’t seem to be in any serious jeopardy of losing his job, folks have taken aim at the coach in recent days after some decision making, so a frank discussion about his future is a welcome topic at this point for many.

NFL Network reporter Steve Weissman recently joined Heavy for an interview, and explained the hypothetical situation where Campbell could be on the hot seat come the end of the year. As he said, if the Lions do manage to go winless, that could leave the coach in a precarious spot no matter what’s gone on around him with the roster or anything else beyond his control.





“Halfway through a season when you haven’t won a single game through Week 10, I do think that’s a problem,” Weissman told Heavy’s Stephanie Otey. “Dan Campbell signed a six year contract. I think they give him more than a year, but (being winless) is not good. They’re ranked 28th in offense, they’re ranked 28th in defense, they could be the first team to go 0-16-1. I don’t think they will, but that’s a tough spot to be in if you haven’t won a game.”

The Lions still have ample chance to win a game, but the rest of the season won’t be easy for the team. The Lions play Minnesota, Denver, Arizona, Atlanta, Seattle and Green Bay to finish the season. Out of those games, the best chance for a win may be the Falcons, who have struggled this year themselves. With this in mind, the 0-16-1 fate is a very strong possibility for the team.

While it might not be enough for Campbell to lose his job at the end of the day, it’s something that the team may at least have to consider given the hypothetical situation of losing every game. Any coach that accomplishes such a rare feat could easily end up finding themselves in a major spot of trouble.

Campbell Having up and Down Season for Lions

Campbell has endeared himself to the fanbase in the short time he has been the coach while likely buying himself some time. In spite of that, there has been some notable struggles on the field this year in Detroit. Campbell has had an up and down season in terms of going for it on fourth down. At times he gambles and at others he has been too reserved. Additionally, he is calling offensive plays now which leaves him open for more questions after the apparent demotion of Anthony Lynn. Campbell showed a poor understanding of the rules late in the loss on Thanksgiving

Add it all up and while it’s easy to say Campbell hasn’t been the entire reason for the Lions’ struggles in 2021, it’s clear the coach has some growing pains as a boss this season. That isn’t likely to complicate his employment status now, but it could play a role down the line.

Campbell Not Likely Currently on Hot Seat Despite Losses

Despite folks calling for Campbell’s dismissal or wondering about the coach’s future, the Lions aren’t likely to fire their first-year head coach no matter how big an embarrassment this game was on a national stage. Campbell has a five-year contract and the team knows the situation is a rebuild for the Lions in a big way. As a result, it would be stunning if the team were to make a panic move and fire Campbell no matter how the season finishes or what plays out. The team is more likely to stick with Campbell now and try to build around him for the future.

Even though that is the case, the more losses that mount, the more the focus could turn to Campbell in the coming months.

