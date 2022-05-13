Hilarious Lions Schedule Release Video Uses Detroit Viral Star [WATCH]

NFL teams often get very creative as it relates to their schedule releases, and the Detroit Lions may have dominated the day unlike ever before in 2022.

When the schedule dropped on Thursday, May 12, the Lions were ready with a brand new video, and paid fast tribute to a local legend while also revealing their game dates and times for the coming season. It was a win-win in a total package of internet superiority for the team.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

The Lions enlisted the help of Dale Brown of Detroit Urban Survival Training, also known as D.U.S.T. Brown has gone viral in the past on the internet for his videos that showcase his self-defense training techniques as well as his fun personality. The Lions put that to use and went one by one down the teams with well-timed cracks, showing how the team plans to “disarm” the opposition:

How to increase winnability throughout the 2022 season pic.twitter.com/qVZWWE4Pfy — Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 13, 2022

Within the video, Brown makes cracks on all of the teams the Lions will play, and saved perhaps his best big-time jokes at the expense of the Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars. He busts on Seattle by stripping them of a Wilson football, and mocks Jacksonville with a well-timed crack about Urban Meyer. He also rips up cheese, explains how to disarm the Dallas Cowboys by using snakes in a boot and proclaims “Bear Down” after eliminating a man dressed in a bear suit.

As a whole, it isn’t a stretch to say this was one of the best schedule release videos that has been done. The humor was timely and the use of Brown was ingenious considering his status as an internet legend. The Lions score huge marks for the release.

While the Los Angeles Chargers may have scored with their schedule release as well, the Lions may not be far behind. In terms of buzz created, the teams may be top three winners during this event.

Internet Praises Lions’ 2022 Schedule Release

As soon as the video dropped, folks started reacting to it and showering it with praise. Lions fan Evan Fox of the Pat McAfee Show was amongst the first to react, and seemed to get a particular kick out of the Urban Meyer dig on Jacksonville.

Barstool Sports’ Big Cat also tweeted his praise for the video, proclaiming it good content.

Damn this is so good. https://t.co/pWZDFLdhII — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) May 13, 2022

Mike Golic Jr. admitted that he is happy the social media teams of NFL squads stay so up on the internet and trends because it makes for some very fun videos such as this one.

God bless these very online NFL social teams https://t.co/nvnFQ6lYv8 — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) May 13, 2022

Former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz called the video “clever” and praised NFL social media teams for bringing it during schedule reveal time.

Clever. Social medias have brought their A game to the schedule release https://t.co/zVDELi08iw — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) May 13, 2022

Add it all up and the Lions generated plenty of buzz for their schedule release in 2022. That’s the goal of such videos, so it isn’t a stretch to proclaim this a mission accomplished for Detroit in 2022.

Lions Social Media Team Bringing it Strong

This great schedule release video is simply the latest example of how Detroit’s social media team is one of the strongest in the NFL. The Lions routinely provide great content, interviews with players, fun videos and produce other features which earn them praise. Recently, the Lions PR team was nominated for the Rozelle Award from the PFWA. The award singles out the best public relations staff in the NFL, and being it is voted on by the writers, that is a significant honor.

The Lions deserve all the credit they are getting after putting out excellent content and videos such as this. Safe to say this funny and timely work should only earn the team more praise when all is said and done.

READ NEXT: Snap Judgements About Lions’ 2022 Schedule