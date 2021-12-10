Former NFL Star Believes Lions ‘Rallying Behind’ Dan Campbell

The Detroit Lions finally got their first win of the season in Week 14, and that was a testament to the team sticking together on the field and playing hard for their coaching staff.

Having the team find a win was a major plus for the staff, and might be a tribute to that staff most of all in the end, which is something a former player finds it very hard to ignore.

Former NFL stud Shawne Merriman recently joined Gambling.com’s Bryce Derouin and talked about the Lions finding their first win of the year. As he said, there may not have been much reason for the team to believe and stick with the program aside from the leadership of Campbell, who is clearly a coach the Lions appreciate.

“The only reason I still feel that they’re still playing hard is for Dan Campbell. No other reason. I think they believe in him and are rallying behind him,” Merriman said in the piece. “They’ve bought into him, even though they haven’t been winning, and they want him to stay there because trust me, the coaches you want gone after the season, you’ve already tucked it in because you know they’re going to be out the door. Then you feel like, OK, I’m not doing anything extra if this guy is gone. But they want Dan Campbell in that building.”

The Lions playing hard for Campbell is a big reason the coach is going to be sticking around and not likely to hit the hot seat once the season winds down regardless of record. Being a former NFL player, Merriman would know what makes a coach special and how to read the vibe of a locker room.

Clearly, he is betting the Lions love Campbell in a big way with how hard they fight for their leader.

Jason Cabinda Would ‘Run Through a Wall’ for Campbell

Anybody that wants proof of what kind of motivation the Lions get from Campbell need only listen to fullback Jason Cabinda talk about his boss. Cabinda, a recent Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, talked to Good Morning Football and explained that he feels very strongly about Campbell.

"I'd run through a wall for Coach Campbell."@jasoncabinda, earlier today on Good Morning Football#GMFB#OnePride pic.twitter.com/NFBnoMU4yW — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 9, 2021

“I would run through a wall for coach Campbell if I am being serious,” Cabinda said. “There is not a lot of coaches that you have where you can look your coach in the eye and you know for a fact that that man would put pads and a helmet on and go out there and fight right next to you. There really aren’t a lot of coaches out there you can say that about and he’s one of them. He’s awesome, he’s inspiring and he’s such a great leader for us and does so much for us. He leads the way. We’re gong to go to go battle for him every single time. Our team has shows that fight and that grit and a lot of that comes from coach Campbell so, thankful for him.”

Cabinda’s words show the deep bond Campbell has with his players, thus proving Merriman’s theory right in the end about the team’s motivation.

Campbell Felt Good for Lions After First Win

While the players might be motivated to play for Campbell, the coach is just as motivated to see the players have good times on the field and win games. Following the Week 13 win, Campbell talked to the media about how special it was for him to see his players achieve success, and

Coach Campbell on what the win means to this team. pic.twitter.com/e7XRUk5QNi — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 5, 2021

“You want this so bad for the players, man. Because they’re the ones who put in all the hard work, the sweat, the tears,” Campbell said. “Yeah, we all do, and so do the coaches. But it’s also what makes this great. When you lose it hurts, it’s hard. But it’s also why winning is so great in this league, because it’s not easy to do.”

With comments like that, it isn’t hard to see how motivated the Lions are for Campbell or why the team is that way. The bet is they will continue to fight and improve, and their love for their boss might be the biggest reason why.

