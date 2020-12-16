Derrick Henry Domination? Lions vs. Titans Key Matchups

The Detroit Lions are getting set to take on the Tennessee Titans, and that game will be a tough one from the Detroit perspective.

Matchup wise, the Titans are far ahead of the Lions and figure to be able to win the matchup based on the talent they possess alone. Even such, the chance will exist for the Lions to band together and find a way to pull the upset. The team will have to find a way to get more than a few matchups to go their way on the field this week in order to have that chance.

So what matchups must go Detroit’s way in order for the team to have a chance at what would be a shocking Week 15 win? Here’s a look.

Derrick Henry vs. Lions’ Defensive Front

There’s been no better running back in football the last pair of seasons than Henry, and this week, he will take some gaudy numbers into a battle against the Lions. Henry will come in with 1,532 yards and 14 touchdowns. If that isn’t good enough, he’s also packing an impressive 5.2 yards per-carry average. Detroit’s defense doesn’t stop the run well at all, so it will be on them to rise up and stop Henry in this game if the Lions are to have a chance. That seems to be a very tall order, though. The Titans will win the game if they can ride Henry and establish their punishing ground game as they so often do.

A.J. Brown vs. Lions’ Defensive Backs

Detroit’s defense doesn’t just struggle in the trenches, thanks to injuries and other problems, they are getting eaten alive on the back end as well. Brown is having a great season catching passes with 837 yards and 9 touchdowns to his credit. He’ll get to face a Detroit backfield which allowed the Packers to throw for 290 yards last weekend. Safe to say the Lions need to find a way to limit the damage that Brown can do, but given his play this season, that might be easier said than done. This will be a tough contest.

Lions’ Quarterbacks vs. Titans’ Defense

If Matthew Stafford doesn’t start, the Lions will be forced to roll with veteran backup Chase Daniel. Even if Stafford starts, he will be an extreme injury risk and may not be as effective as he normally is thanks to his painful rib injury that was sustained last week. No matter who is under center, the Lions will have to make sure to have a game plan that is best tailored to their abilities that also protects the quarterback well. If Stafford toughs it out, the Lions will have to be extra careful considering the nature of his injury and everything that could go wrong. They also could ill-afford to lose Daniel to injury given the role he could have to play moving forward for the team and the offense. Safe to say this will be huge to watch this week.

