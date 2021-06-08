T.J. Hockenson Heaps Praise on Dan Campbell’s Coaching Style

Dan Campbell has been a breath of fresh air for the Detroit Lions, and his new players are taking note of just what kind of person is leading their team.

Thus far, the reviews for Campbell as a coach and a leader have been great. T.J. Hockenson is just the latest player to sing the praises of his new boss after getting a chance to work with him for a few months.

Speaking on Good Morning Football, Hockenson was asked about Campbell thus far, and as he admitted, the coach has been a welcome addition thanks to the fact that he is bringing a new fun element to the locker room amid all the hard work the team is doing.

.@Lions TE T.J. Hockenson on @gmfb @nflnetwork on HC Dan Campbell: "He's one of those guys that wants us to have fun. I think that trickles down from top to the bottom. Having a guy like that is a lot of fun and I think we'll be able to continue to build on that." — Will Selva (@WillSelvaTV) June 8, 2021

Hockenson himself might be set for the biggest rebound of anyone thanks to the fact that he will be playing for Campbell, a former tight end in the league and tight end coach himself. If there’s one player who could benefit the most from this hire, it’s him in the end.

Tracy Walker Lauds Detroit’s New Coaching Staff

Detroit’s roster seems to be invigorated by the team’s new staff in a big way, and as more players who were around for 2020 and before speak, the more it becomes obvious that the team had some significant messes to clean up in more than one way on the field and off.

Safety Tracy Walker only knew the old regime being he was drafted into it, and judging by his comments, he’s happy to have turned over a new leaf with a new staff led by Aaron Glenn, his new defensive coordinator, as well as Aubrey Pleasant his new position coach.

As he said to the media:

“Honestly, first off it’s a blessing to be able to play under this coach and this scheme. I appreciate the knowledge I’ve been learning and the tips these coaches have been giving me. I got with them, and I feel like it’s going to be a good year just off of the way the system is ran and how I’m being treated. I believe, and I’m so happy with everything going on right now, honestly.”

Campbell and company seem to have won over the veteran players in the room, and this only serves to prove what a mess the Lions were at one point the last few seasons. If Walker can come into his own, that would be a huge development for a Lions defense that badly needs to find a new ballhawk at safety.

Other Lions Veterans Praised Campbell Similarly

With the offseason underway, plenty of thoughts have begun to trickle in about Campbell, and it sounds as if the majority of folks on the roster are downright excited to be getting him as the coach for the team. Speaking this week, offensive lineman Taylor Decker and defensive lineman Trey Flowers explained what they have felt for the coach since he has come to the team.

Clearly, Decker is impressed with what Campbell has brought to the mix already for the Lions in terms of being a boss, something he confirmed to the media.

Decker on Dan Campbell: "I love. I feel like I probably talk to him at least once a week. … I love his mindset, approach. I'm just really excited to work with him." — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) April 27, 2021

Flowers took it a step further, saying he believed that the Lions have a coach that is ready to push the team toward great things in the days ahead and understands what it takes to create a winning culture in Detroit.

#Lions Trey Flowers says that he feels Dan Campbell is gonna push this team to win and that they have a staff in place that feels the same about turning this organization around. — Kory Woods (@KoryEWoods) April 27, 2021

So far, so good in terms of achieving some buy-in from players with longevity on the roster. Doing this will be a surefire way for the team to turn around the locker room and get the squad motivated to move things in the right direction.

Thus far, Campbell seems to have the attention of his team for all the right reasons.

