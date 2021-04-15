T.J. Hockenson Reveals New Workout Session With Lions’ Star [LOOK]

The Detroit Lions have only had Jared Goff in the mix for a few months, but already, the quarterback is taking steps to connect with some of his newest teammates on the field.

A recent post from tight end T.J. Hockenson surfaced on the internet, and it showed him meeting at the spot where Goff usually does his training in California. It can only be assumed from the photo that Goff and Hockenson could be putting in some work together ahead of the new season for the first time as teammates.

Here’s a look:

Looks like T.J. Hockenson might be putting in some work with Jared Goff. Goff’s training facility, 3DQB, is in Huntington Beach. pic.twitter.com/O3dWZ0Ia1R — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) April 15, 2021

Obviously, to see Goff back on the field with such an important target like Hockenson is encouraging ahead of the 2021 season. The Lions are counting on Hockenson to make a big impact this season and be the guy who locks down the tight end position in the future. Having both on the same page will be huge for the Lions.

The offseason has only just begun and already, Goff and the Lions are trying to set themselves up for success. It’s nice to see soon after a big shock to the Lions’ system with all the changes from this past offseason.

Jared Goff Showing Leadership Taking Charge

It’s impressive to see Goff taking ownership of his new roster and hitting the ground running after being on the team for a short time. While such things might seem small or simple, they are very important to the chemistry of the roster moving forward. Goff is replacing a quarterback in Matthew Stafford who was great at connecting with teammates and keeping the roster organized. That’s the kind of impact the team will want to see from Goff now that he is the quarterback of the present in the Motor City.

While the Lions won’t be working together in person this spring, it’s nice to see the committment of players to rally together and continue their work on the field.

T.J. Hockenson Cited as Breakout Star

It’s nice to see Goff and Hockenson connecting given the importance of both to the roster. While the Lions have several notable roster holes that every fan knows about this offseason, they also have young talent at a few spots where the team could theoretically have some top talents in the league. On the offensive side of the ball, quietly, Detroit might have one of the league’s best breakout stars in the form of Hockenson.

According to Pro Football Focus, Hockenson is trending to become the next elite tight end in the NFL, and have a major breakout season come 2021. The site recently made this bold prediction for the future.

T.J. Hockenson will be the next elite tight end 🤖🚀 pic.twitter.com/dm4qfQCp4b — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) February 9, 2021

Hockenson’s solid play culminated in a Pro Bowl invite, and it’s possible that might only be the beginning for the tight end in terms of his future. Hockenson trained with George Kittle this past offseason, and it’s possible that the tight end taught him plenty tricks of the trade in terms of getting to the next level.

Now that he’s getting to know Goff, it’s nice to see a potential elite connection being nurtured in Detroit.

