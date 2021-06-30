Todd Gurley’s Final Free Agency Destination Predicted by Analyst

Just about a month ago, the Detroit Lions hosted running back Todd Gurley for a visit, but since then, mum has been the word about where the runner might land.

Gurley also visited with the Baltimore Ravens in addition to the Lions, but interestingly enough, he isn’t being projected to sign in either place by NFL experts.

Recently, Bleacher Report writer Maurice Moton took a closer look at registering some predictions about where the top remaining NFL free agents will end up. Not surprisingly, Gurley was on the list, and Moton had him signing with the Seattle Seahawks when all is said and done thanks to a potential need for depth in the team’s backfield.

He said:

“Todd Gurley II is familiar with new Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, who served as the Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator between the 2018 and 2020 terms. In 2018 and 2019, Gurley saw a fair number of targets, recording 90 receptions for 787 yards and six touchdowns. Despite his moderate decline in touches over the past few years, he could showcase his pass-catching ability under Waldron again. More importantly, Gurley can complement Carson as a short-yardage ball-carrier. Last season, he averaged 3.5 yards per rushing attempt but logged 45 first downs (tied for 14th among running backs) and eight touchdowns within 10 yards of the goal line.”

The basis of Moton’s argument for Seattle is Waldron as well as some shaky options at running back behind Chris Carson. Still, it’s tough to overlook the Lions as a team that could make sense due to the Jared Goff connection as well as having Anthony Lynn as the offensive coordinator.

Where Gurley could land remains to be seen, but it’s clear that he might not have a ton of suitors at this moment in time.

Gurley’s NFL Stats and Highlights

Gurley’s brief foray back to Georgia didn’t go as well, but there is no question he can still bring plenty to the mix as a veteran option for a team like Detroit. Gurley has worked with Brad Holmes before and would have good harmony with incoming quarterback Jared Goff to rely on. It’s clear that no bigger deals will exist for Gurley on the market, so it’s very possible that the Lions could snap him up on a lower-term agreement for depth’s sake. Gurley’s shelf life might be dying off a bit, but there is no question he can be a solid option at 26 years old. He’s been a perennial Pro Bowl player as well as an All-Pro in the league.

In his career, Gurley has been a dependable option, rushing for over 6,000 yards with 67 rushing touchdowna and showing as the Offensive Rookie of the Year (2015) and Offensive Player of the Year (2017). Last year, Gurley only rushed for 678 yards and 9 scores, but that kind of production would make him one of the better backs in recent memory in Detroit.

Why Gurley Might Fit Lions Best

Though only one other team has looked at Gurley in the Ravens, his best fit in the league might very well be with Detroit. If he joined the Lions, it’s clear that Gurley would not be asked to lift much of the load at all but would still be primed to see some decent snaps. In Baltimore, the Ravens could look to establish J.K. Dobbins more and also have Gus Edwards to take snaps. That could leave Gurley in a situation where he didn’t see much run. The Lions have a solid running back room, but injury has intervened there the last few seasons, meaning he could be a solid insurance policy for the team. Gurley could also serve as a good mentor for D’Andre Swift as well as run well with Jamaal Williams in the team’s run-first offense. He also has a solid relationship with Jared Goff.

The Lions and Ravens remain in a holding pattern on Gurley, who might elect to wait until camp to see who needs a runner. For now, the assumption some have is that he will be with the Seahawks when all is said and done.

