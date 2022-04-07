Oddsmaker ‘Mini-Mock Draft’ Reveals Draft Pick for ‘Wide Open’ Lions

The Detroit Lions are trending toward being one of the most interesting teams when it comes to the 2022 NFL draft, and as it stands now, anything looks possible with regards to the team when they pick.

In terms of the odds, though, what do some of the sharps think will happen for the Lions? As the home stretch comes for the draft, it’s looking like there is a lot of different ways the team can go in order to fill out their biggest needs for the future.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

As of now, there are some interesting odds as it relates to what the Lions will do. A new draft odds piece at Oddschecker.com put together their mock based on the odds as they stand now for picks. When it came to the Lions, the site had Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker as the pick.

The piece by Kyle Newman made the projection for the Lions, and as was written, Detroit feels like they could be leaning toward the rising defensive lineman at this point.

“Oddsmakers believe that there are four real possibilities with this pick. Walker leads the way with +200 odds, or an implied 33.3% chance to be the pick. However, Liberty QB Malik Willis is right on his heels at +235, or an implied 29.9% chance,” Newman wrote in the piece.

In addition to those players, there is a 18.2% chance that Oregon defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux is the pick, and Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton is given a 14.3% chance of being the selection.

Lately, Walker and Willis have come into the mix for the Lions, and as of now, it seems like the team could make either a priority. At least some of the odds are appearing to reflect that.

Willis’s College Stats & Highlights

Soon, the cream is going to rise to the top as it relates to the draft and what players will make sense for Detroit near the top. The Lions will have a big choice to make, and the team is seeing the surge of a brand new player in terms of draft odds lately.

With consensus favorites for the second-overall pick seemingly changing by the day, a new name has surged to the forefront in the form of Georgia’s Travon Walker. The defensive end has risen to the top of some new odds that show him as a potential favorite for the team near the top of the draft.

According to Bet MGM, Walker now sits at a +350 to be selected by the Lions. That’s tied with Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with the best odds to be picked in the spot.

Walker tied with Kyle Hamilton (both +350) to go No. 2 to the Lions — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) March 25, 2022

Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson is a +400 and Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, who’s made his own surge in recent weeks, is a +500 from the site.

After a phenomenal NFL combine, Walker’s rise is meteoric at this point. The defensive end is a gritty player who is high on athletic ability and potential. For this reason, he could become one of the players to shoot up the board just as these odds are showing currently.

Willis’s College Stats & Highlights

Willis will likely be one of the most intriguing prospects during the upcoming draft class, and he already has some intriguing numbers to boast heading into that period. Ahead of his senior year on the field, Willis has put up 2,319 passing yards and 23 touchdowns. He also has 1,253 rushing yards and 16 scores on the ground to his credit. Here’s some highlights:





Play



Malik Willis | 2020 Highlights Music Outro: Eminem – Lose Yourself Second Channel: youtube.com/channel/UC8n8qjtOWK1j3tFiZAeeZ4Q Instagram: instagram.com/justin_stewart_5/ Twitter: twitter.com/j_stew55 ——————————————————————————————————- *I do not own any of the footage or audio in this, it belongs to the NCAA and the copyright owner of the song. I make the videos for entertainment purposes only* #NCAA #MalikWillis #CollegeFootball #NFLDraft 2021-05-03T17:00:26Z

Thus far this year, Willis has been no slouch with the numbers either, putting up 27 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions with 2,857 yards passing through the 2021 season. He has taken on the look of an intriguing, toolsy quarterback and that remained through the combine and evaluation process.

Wills continues to be in play for the Lions based on the fact that the team needs a quarterback. Until the team picks someone else, he should be considered firmly in-play.

READ NEXT: Lions Bring Elite SEC Wideout in for Pre-Draft Visit