Tracy Walker Driven to ‘Get the Ball’ Consistently for Lions in 2022

The passage of time is proving to be a major advantage for the Detroit Lions in 2022, and that is particularly true on the defensive side of the ball.

This year, the Lions have been able to acclimate comfortably to their coaching staff. Unlike 2021, the voices and terminology have not changed, which figures in as a huge potential advantage for the team as they set their sights on improvement this year.

Safety Tracy Walker has re-signed as of this offseason, and given the perspective he seems to have already, it looks as if the Lions are in a much better place as a result of the experience everyone got last year. As a result, he thinks the team has a bit of a pep in their step in terms of organization and what they are doing on the field this year, something which he discussed with the media after practice on Tuesday, June 7.

“It’s still the same the energy, but the difference is that last year (we) were trying to establish the foundation. That foundation has already been set, so now we’re just building on it which is great. It’s like I said, we got a lot of young guys who have stepped up and I have took on a lot of different roles and so it’s a great thing to see,” Walker told the media.

In terms of what the foundation was, Walker believes it took the team time to get everyone on the same page because coaches were coming together and perhaps not on the same page yet themselves. This year, though, that is different.

“It was a new defense (in 2021.) Coaches came from different all new organizations so you know, they didn’t have a year together and we can build on that. They knocked out the little kinks that we had as far as what they studied this offseason so that’s it now. We just came back in full go and we come out here and compete,” Walker said.

The familiarity of things as well as the mindset figures to be a big advantage for the Lions this season. The challenge? Maintaining this into the season and managing to see some notable improvements on the field. Already, though, mindset and energy is looking like a big advantage for the team.

Derrick Barnes Also Likes Lions Energy for 2022

It’s not just Walker who sees a difference, especially on defense. In terms of the Lions, linebacker Derrick Barnes sees a major change in how the team is practicing this offseason. Speaking to the media during post-practice press conferences on Thursday, May 26, Barnes explained how and why the feeling is different, and hinted it’s because there is increased competition on the roster across the board and everybody is grinding.

“We got a lot of guys who want to compete, a lot of guys who can play. Things happen in the NFL and I learned that last year as a rookie. People go down and you start from six to seven guys and end up with four. Things happen. You just have to always be mentally prepared when it’s your time to go,” he said. “As you can see on the field, it’s just a different energy in the defense. Different energy (in the) offense. Everybody wants to compete just like (Dan Campbell) said. There’s competition going on almost (everywhere), so everybody wants to go out and perform. You’re going to see people pushing at the ball, running to the ball. Just the small things that you do to get yourself better and help the team.”

So far, it sounds as if the Lions are doing a lot of those small things on the field, which is great news for the team. Everyone seems to be pulling together in the best possible way for the future, and is taking things to a brand new level for the new year.

With this uptick in attitude as well as understanding like Walker is quick to point out, the Lions could see a change on the field. The hope is the solid work the team is doing now can get them in a position to be a new-look team come 2022.

Walker Pushing to ‘Capitalize’ More During 2022 Season

In terms of his own game, Walker seems more driven than ever to show signs of improvement, and that’s especially true after he came back this offseason when the team placed faith in him with a contract extension. Walker understands the time is now for him to be able to show he can make the big plays and evolve into the kind of leader the team hopes and knows he can be.

“I just gotta continue to capitalize on the opportunities that I have. I guess as far as me, that’s just where my growth is. I got to continue to be a better leader, continue to try to be a better man each and every day. That’s what I come out here to approach,” Walker said. “My approach is to get the ball as much as possible. I got my hands on a few of them since I’ve been here, but now I got to just continue to take them away.”

With just 3 interceptions to his credit, Walker wants to be able to be more productive. In a defense that is familiar to him, his coaches and his teammates, that is the biggest goal pushing into the 2022 season.

