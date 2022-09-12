Lions Captain Apologizes for ‘Hot-Headed’ Ejection During Game

It would be simplistic to blame the Detroit Lions’ entire Week 1 defeat on the loss of safety Tracy Walker, but it is clear that subtracting him from the team played a big role.

No longer did the team have a veteran safety to rely on in crunch time, and when the game got suddenly close, the Lions had to rely on backup JuJu Hughes to play key snaps. Hughes hasn’t played much in the NFL, so the loss of Walker was felt in a big way.

It’s obvious the defender understood that after the game when he had time to reflect and speak with the media, including Nolan Bianchi of the Detroit Free Press.

Bianchi tweeted an introspective quote from Walker in the wake of his disqualification for a slap of tight end Dallas Goedert.

“Lions S Tracy Walker on getting ejected in today’s loss to the Eagles: “I just let my team down. Me, as a team captain, I gotta be better. I was hot-headed at the moment, and like I said, I just gotta make better decisions at the end of the day,” Bianchi tweeted.

That decision is likely to cost Walker’s pocketbook. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the league is likely to fine Walker for the play but not suspend him.

#Lions DB Tracy Walker, who was ejected Sunday for slapping Dallas Goedert, will be evaluated for a likely fine, source said. No suspension. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2022

Not only does Walker know how the play hurt his team, but it is going to cost him some money. It sounds like he will likely be keeping his composure better the next time with all of this in mind.

Dan Campbell: Walker’s Penalty ‘Unacceptable’

After the game, it wasn’t a surprise to hear that Detroit head coach Dan Campbell was none too pleased with Walker’s outburst and subsequent dismissal.

Speaking to the media after the game, Campbell admitted that he knew the play was unacceptable, because that is how a team gets beat on the field with mental errors.

“Well, it’s not good look. I did not see Alex (Anzalone’s) and Tracy (Walker’s), now I know Tracy got kicked out because of a second penalty which is unacceptable and he knows that. It’s not okay and that’s not what we’re looking for, because that’s how you get beat. Those guys know that,” Campbell told the media.

Hearing Walker’s explanation, it’s clear Campbell is right. The player seems to know that the mistake was critical in the moment, and will work to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

Walker Shared His Respect for Lions Coaches

On this day, Walker got caught up in the heat of the moment on the field, something which should prevent him from making the same mistake again. That’s especially true given the respect he has for his staff.

As he said a few months ago in an interview, respect is a big buzzword for the staff and the players and there is some great give and take between the coaches and their players that has gotten Walker’s attention.

Speaking with the media this offseason, Walker explained what he was thinking about his staff and explained as shown in a tweet by Nolan Bianchi, and the answer was a pretty good one.

"That's the difference between these coaches. That's why I respect them the way I do."#Lions safety Tracy Walker goes in on Dan Campbell and his staff 👀 🔥 pic.twitter.com/d3hzwDf9La — Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) January 9, 2022

“That plays a huge role, for sure. Like I said, if you don’t agree with your coaches and your coaching staff, man, that can be so detrimental to your team. I feel like with these coaches, they believe in the players. They understand what it’s like to be a player, first off, so they’re open ears. Sometimes we might not be right as players, but they’re still open to hear it. That’s the biggest thing for me. That was the biggest difference, honestly. I respect these coaches for that, giving me a voice, and allowing me to voice my opinions, and hearing me out, regardless if I’m right or wrong. And that’s the difference between these coaches. That’s why I repeat them the way I do,” Walker said.

Revisiting this quote now shows that Walker’s mistake was out of passion first, and not a disrespect to his staff. It’s clear he will probably feel very embarrassed about what happened as well as frustrated, and work for it not to happen again.

Already, it sounds as if that’s the case for the Lions.

