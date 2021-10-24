Former First-Round Pick Named ‘Ideal’ Trade Deadline Target for Lions

The Detroit Lions are pushing toward the 2021 NFL trade deadline which will come around on November 2, and while many see the team as obvious sellers, others believe the team could actually find a reason to make a purchase at the key position of wideout.

If that is to be the case, what player makes the most sense for the Lions? Recently, Bleacher Report took a closer look at naming the ideal players for every team to target via trade before the deadline, and when it came to the Lions, New England Patriots’ wideout N’Keal Harry was the answer for writer Brent Sobleski.

As for the reason why, as Sobleski said, Harry could get a bigger opportunity to show off his talents in a place like Detroit, who has a big need for wide receiving help given what’s played out in 2021 from an injury standpoint. As Sobleski also pointed out, Harry might still be on the outs in New England with a deeper pass catching group to rely on.

The site and its writers have not shied away from calling Harry a perfect target for the Lions before, and it’s possible the team could look to add a younger player they could grow with for the future at the position. Thus, it will be interesting to see if someone like Harry could be targeted when all is said and done.

Wideouts That Could Be on 2021 NFL Trade Block

Every year, there are plenty of wideouts who hit the trading block during the deadline, and 2021 figures to be no different. There is the potential for veteran players to be moved in addition to young players.

Perhaps the biggest name that could be on the block is Odell Beckham Jr. The veteran has had an up and down career in Cleveland the last few seasons with just 7 career touchdowns with the Browns, and the general manager that brought him there now works in Detroit as a consultant. Would John Dorsey advocate for such a move in Detroit?

In the same clip, Rapoport admits Andy Isabella of the Arizona Cardinals could be on the block. In addition to him, Brandin Cooks of the Houston Texans, James Washington of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Allen Robinson of the Chicago Bears could also be on the block. Gil Brandt of NFL.com wrote he believes Robinson could be traded.

Harry’s Career Stats and Highlights

Since coming into the league as a first-round pick of the Patriots in 2019, Harry has run hot and cold in his career and it’s safe to say has not made the type of impact that many people thought he would be capable of. Harry was a two-time first-team All-Pac 12 player with Arizona State, but in the NFL, only has 414 yards and 4 touchdowns to his credit in spite of being a top option for the Patriots through the last few years.

Harry still has plenty of talent, but finding a way to tap into that is the goal of his potential next team, and for the Lions, it could be worth the risk knowing this. That might be why he is seen to be a top target of Detroit by some in the end.

