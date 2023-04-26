Lions Receiving Trade Calls on Major Weapon Before Draft: Report

The Detroit Lions have 10 picks in the 2023 NFL draft, including four in the first two rounds. Could they be looking to add even more firepower by trading a veteran name?

It’s possible as time ticks down before the draft, and some rumors circulating on the internet might have identified a key player to watch in the form of running back D’Andre Swift.

The Lions added David Montgomery this offseason on a three-year, $18 million dollar deal, so could that help make Swift available? It’s possible ahead of the draft according to Charlie Campbell of Walter Football.

Ahead of the draft, Campbell discussed some rumors that have been swirling. As he wrote, Swift’s name has been coming up in trade talks, and as a result, he could now be someone to watch closely for a deal in the coming days.

“One player to watch this year is Lions running back D’Andre Swift. Teams have been calling Detroit to see if Swift is available after the franchise signed David Montgomery in free agency. Swift has played really well for Detroit when on the field, but has had a hard time staying healthy. Swift is in the last year of his contract, so teams probably won’t be willing to give up anything more than a mid-round pick. Swift will be an interesting player to monitor because some teams are interested in making a deal for the fourth-year pro,” Campbell wrote in the piece.

Leading into the draft, there’s been lots of smoke about the Lions perhaps being interested in drafting Texas running back Bijan Robinson. Robinson has been a favorite at pick 18 for the Lions within the mock community. The Lions have also done homework on some other backs in the draft process, perhaps indicating they wish to make another addition at the spot.

If running back needy teams like the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins or even Philadelphia Eagles cannot land the prospect they want, they might double back and make a call on Swift, a player who is coming into the final year of his contract after the 2023-2024 season plays out?

There is potential for that move to happen if the Lions are open to talking.

D’Andre Swift Called ‘Loser’ of David Montgomery Deal

If he stays on the team’s roster, already, some are beginning to question the impact that Swift will be able to make given what’s around him at running back for the Lions.

Bleacher Report and analyst Gary Davenport took a look at some of the biggest losers from a fantasy perspective thanks to free agency moves. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Swift made the list for Detroit.

As Davenport explained, while Williams leaving should have cleared a path for more value, Montgomery’s immediate entrance isn’t likely going to help matters for Swift’s stat lines in the year ahead.

“The good news for Swift’s fantasy value is that Williams and his 17 rushing scores from last season are now in New Orleans. The bad news is that the Lions replaced Williams with former Chicago Bears tailback David Montgomery. Swift has averaged over 4.5 yards per carry twice in three years and has averaged over 50 receptions per season. But it’s painfully clear that the staff in Detroit sees him less as a lead runner and more as a complementary piece,” Davenport wrote in the piece.

Swift will likely be able to co-exist with Montgomery, but the fact that some are questioning the fit with Swift might only prove that the team could ponder making a move eventually.

D’Andre Swift’s Career Stats & Highlights

Does Swift have a future with the Lions? It’s tough to say being he was drafted by the team’s previous regime led by Bob Quinn, and has had injury problems early in his career.

The Lions have gotten electric running out of Swift when he has been healthy, and since being a 2019 second-round pick of Detroit, Swift has been able to do some damage on the field.

Swift has put up decent stats in his career, going for 1,680 rushing yards and 18 scores and 1,198 rushing yards with seven scores. How he is used with Montgomery will be interesting to note. It’s possible that the Lions do consider him more of a complement piece, and give the reigns to Montgomery, who has been a workhorse back in the league.

D'Andre Swift Season Highlights Check out highlights of RB D'Andre Swift from the 2022 season.

While many may not be bullish on Swift’s opportunities for big production moving forward, it’s clear that he has the ability to impact the game in a big way. It’s something he showed in the final weeks of the 2022 season.

During Week 17 against the Chicago Bears, Swift dominated. With 117 total yards and two touchdowns, the running back was a big reason the Lions were able to dominate the rivalry game and win it going away 41-10 at Ford Field.

Perhaps his biggest score of the day was his second one on second-and-nine in the third quarter. The ball was slung to Swift, and he put on some nice moves and got into the end zone for the 38-10 lead.

The Lions will have to decide if they want to keep Swift around, or deal him and start over at the position during the 2023 draft. It’s one of the more important situations to monitor this coming weekend.