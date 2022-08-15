Lions Rumors: Ex-NFL GM Hints at Looming Backup QB Trade

The Detroit Lions are trying to build a team that can contend in the future, and a big problem the team has resides at backup quarterback.

Detroit doesn’t seem to have a player that is a sure-thing behind Jared Goff, and that could be a problem for the team in the event Goff gets hurt. A solution could be coming in the days ahead from outside the organization according to one reporter.

Andrew Fillipponi from 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh tweeted on Monday, August 15 that according to a former NFL general manager he spoke with, the Pittsburgh Steelers may trade quarterback Mason Rudolph to the Lions as early as this week.

“A former NFL GM told me he thinks Mason Rudolph could be traded to the Lions by the end of the week,” Fillipponi tweeted.

Whether the former general manager Fillipponi is referencing is right or not is anyone’s guess, but the broader point here could be about Detroit’s backup role. It’s possible the Lions might now have their ear to the ground about a deal for a quarterback, and may not be satisfied with the players they have on the roster.

So far in camp, neither Tim Boyle or David Blough have looked like difference makers for the Lions, and Boyle did have to play emergency duty late in the 2021 season.

Rudolph could offer the Lions an instant solution while still having age on his side at 27 years old. It will be interesting to see if Fillipponi’s sources are right on this particular call.

Rudolph’s Stats & Highlights

When he was drafted in 2018 out of Oklahoma State, many thought that Rudolph could be the possible successor to Ben Roethlisberger. That didn’t work out, and Pittsburgh elected to draft Kenny Pickett in 2022.

Even such, Rudolph has decent stats when he has played in mop up or emergency duty. In the NFL, Rudolph has thrown 16 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. He’s thrown for 2,366 yards and has an 80.9 passer rating. Here’s some highlights:

In college, Rudolph was solid statistically, putting up 13,618 yards and 92 touchdowns. He might not be starter material all the time, but is very capable as a backup, which is just what the Lions could have in mind for him.

Lions Backup Role Looks Unsolidified for 2022

The Lions may not want to go into the season having three quarterbacks on the roster, so if a veteran with backup experience was available, it would make sense if the team was interested.

Boyle and Blough both made mistakes in the preseason opener, and their competition may be looking like a wash at this point in time given the inability of either to solidify the job. With that in mind it could help the Lions to have someone with more experience on the roster.

Detroit could offer Rudolph a chance to be the primary backup, and potentially, compete for a bigger role in the future depending on what happens with Goff.

The Lions’ quarterback room is very in-flux heading past the 2022 season, which may appeal to Rudolph, as well.

