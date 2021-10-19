NFL Insider Predicts Lions Buyers at Trade Deadline for Wideout

The Detroit Lions are 0-6 and probably aren’t going to be making a playoff push in 2021. Even in spite of that, the team could be looking for reinforcements for the future.

Just ahead of the November 2 trade deadline, the Lions could be unexpected buyers, and sniffing around the trade market for a wide receiver. The team has been very dinged-up at the position losing names such as Tyrell Williams and Quintez Cephus, and as a result, could be hunting for a way to add more production.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport already thinks the Lions could be looking around for help on the market. As he reported on the NFL Network, the Lions have been scouring the market for some help in recent days at the spot that seems neediest on the offense right now and primed for a potential upgrade.

“One team who could end up being a buyer here at the trade deadline, the Detroit Lions. Yes, I know they don’t have any wins, but they also don’t have any receivers,” Rapoport said. “They’ve had so many injuries at that position, continue to deal with that. I wouldn’t be surprised if they go out and at least talk to some teams, and they’ve done so already, about acquiring a receiver.”

Detroit has struggled in a big way this season on offense to the tune of the 25th overall passing offense in the league. The Lions are only putting up 229 yards per-game and only have 7 touchdowns through the air, so finding a way to get more production is a huge goal.

Wideouts That Could Be on 2021 NFL Trade Deadline Block

Every year, there are plenty of wideouts who hit the trading block during the deadline, and 2021 figures to be no different. There is the potential for veteran players to be moved in addition to young players. Perhaps the biggest name that could be on the block is Odell Beckham Jr. The veteran has had an up and down career in Cleveland the last few seasons with just 7 career touchdowns with the Browns, and the general manager that brought him there now works in Detroit as a consultant. Would John Dorsey advocate for such a move in Detroit?

In the same clip, Rapoport admits Andy Isabella of the Arizona Cardinals could be on the block. In addition to him, Brandin Cooks of the Houston Texans, James Washington of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Allen Robinson of the Chicago Bears

Why Lions Could Add a Wide Receiver

The Detroit offense just simply isn’t potent right now. The Lions cannot move the ball down field, and it’s becoming clear that Jared Goff needs some help if he is going to turn the offense around. Finding a way to deal for a wideout could help take some of the pressure off the rookie and younger options the team has right now. Overall, the Lions don’t have a veteran player they can depend on at the position both now and for 2022. Finding a way to add a player could be huge for the Lions, especially if that player can be part of the solution for 2021 and beyond.

This past offseason, the Lions only added underrated players to the mix instead of prioritizing a top buy at the position. The mindset that led the team to that could change in a hurry, especially if the Lions struggle at moving the ball consistently in the next few weeks.

Whether via trade, signing or some other form of roster move, the Lions are going to have to find someone to make some catch for the offense.

