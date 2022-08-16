Rising Lions Wideout Makes Another Impressive Camp Catch [WATCH]

The Detroit Lions have an interesting competition brewing at wide receiver set to play out over the next few weeks, and multiple players are putting their best foot forward in the battle.

Trinity Benson has enjoyed a hot offseason, and the wideout continues to turn in plays during practice that open eyes and show why he could be a threat to make the team and be an impact player.

During practice on Monday, August 15, Benson turned in a major catch that the Lions highlighted. Here’s a look at the impressive catch:

During Week 1’s preseason game, Benson had 1 catch for 24 yards and also turned in 75 return yards on special teams. He may not have enjoyed as big a game as some other players, but he still did a decent job to impress during live action.

The more big plays Benson makes, the better off he will be in the roster battle. It remains to be seen where he stands, but this was another good statement in an offseason full of them for the wideout.

Lions Wide Receiver Competition Fierce

Benson has merely been one part of an intense offseason competition in the past few weeks.

Detroit already has DJ Chark, Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond easily assumed to be part of the team at the position, as well as rookie Jameson Williams, who is dealing with injury. Theoretically, that could leave room for one more player if the team rolls with five wide receivers, which is what many roster projections have. The competition could be between Quintez Cephus and Benson for the fifth spot, but given how both have been playing, the team could have a hard choice to pick one to remain part of the mix.

Players like Tom Kennedy and tight end Devin Funchess might also be firmly in play given their ability to make catches was on display during Week 1 of the preseason.

Depth is no longer a problem for the Lions this season at wideout, and in Benson, the Lions could have another exciting player ready to step up. It’s a good problem to have in Detroit, especially considering the problems the team had last season.

Benson’s Stats & Highlights

Benson has long been considered a small-school sleeper given he came out undrafted from East Central University in Oklahoma.

During his career, Benson put up 1,700 yards and 11 touchdowns as a pass catcher. He also collected 642 yards in kickoff returns. As a result of this work, Benson earned All-Great American Conference selections after his last two years in school, proving how he had advanced. Benson was added to the Broncos’ roster, but didn’t make the team in 2019 and was cut in 2020, not registering an NFL stat thus far in his career.

In spite of that, Benson has some obvious talents including his speed and playmaking ability as the highlights show:

Trinity Benson (East Central – WR #2) Highlights TRINITY BENSON POSITION WR HEIGHT 6-0 WEIGHT 180 CLASS Senior HOMETOWN Lewisville, Texas 016: Played in all 11 games…averaged 11.3 yards per catch, 19.2 yards per kick return, 23.0 yards per punt return and 42.4 all-purpose yards per game…caught 29 passes for 328 yards and two touchdowns…returned six kick returns for 115 yards and one… 2019-01-15T00:59:45Z

This is an intriguing talent that could push to be a big contributor on the Detroit offense in 2022 if he cracks the team. All Benson needed may have been more time, and with that now on his side, the sky could be the limit for this young standout.

He has been a big play machine this offseason.

