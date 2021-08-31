Lions Reach Deal for Rising Preseason Stud Wideout: Report

The Detroit Lions have come into the 2021 season with plenty of needs, and wide receiver is a spot where they could stand to use a bit of help given what has played out during the preseason and training camp.

Hitting the trade market and waiver wire was always going to be a good option for the team, and on Tuesday morning on roster cut down day, that’s exactly what they did. The Lions are reportedly dealing a pair of draft picks for wideout Trinity Benson from the Denver Broncos.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Mike Klis of 9News broke the news that the Lions were dealing for Benson, and sending the Broncos 2022 fifth-round and sixth-round picks. In exchange, the Lions get Benson and a 2023 sixth-round selection.

Broncos have traded WR Trinity Benson to Lions in exchange for 5th and 7th-round draft picks in 2022 per source. Lions also get 6th-rd pick in 2023. Paton gets value by dealing from one of deepest positions. Benson gets chance he wouldn’t have in Denver crowded WR room. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 31, 2021

The Broncos are very deep at wideout, or else someone like Benson might never have been available for the team in the first place. He caught attention this preseason with solid statistics, collecting 80 yards and 2 touchdowns over three games.

Now, Benson will be taking off and heading to Detroit to try and further his talents.

Trinity Benson’s Stats and Highlights

Benson is a potential small-school sleeper given he came out undrafted from East Central University in Oklahoma. During his career there, Benson put up 1,700 yards and 11 touchdowns as a pass catcher. He also collected 642 yards in kickoff returns. As a result of this work, Benson earned All-Great American Conference selections after his last two years in school, proving how he had advanced as a player. Benson was added to the Broncos’ roster, but didn’t make the team in 2019 and was cut in 2020, not registering an NFL stat thus far in his career.

In spite of that, Benson has some obvious talents including his speed and playmaking ability as the highlights show:





Play



Trinity Benson (East Central – WR #2) Highlights TRINITY BENSON POSITION WR HEIGHT 6-0 WEIGHT 180 CLASS Senior HOMETOWN Lewisville, Texas 016: Played in all 11 games…averaged 11.3 yards per catch, 19.2 yards per kick return, 23.0 yards per punt return and 42.4 all-purpose yards per game…caught 29 passes for 328 yards and two touchdowns…returned six kick returns for 115 yards and one… 2019-01-15T00:59:45Z

This is an intriguing talent that could push to be a big contributor on the Detroit offense in 2021.

Multiple Lions Wideouts Having Solid Training Camp

So far, while the names might be light on recognition in the minds of many, there has been plenty of intriguing plays to go around at training camp. Amon-Ra St. Brown has been just one of many wideouts impressing the Lions during this period. The Lions saw Tyrell Williams get off to a good start with the team, and Tom Kennedy had made a few waves as well early on. Kalif Raymond has also been a pleasant surprise. Add in names who have been dinged up like Quintez Cephus and it’s quickly becoming obvious that the Lions could have some depth at one of their potential weakest spots on the roster. Even wideout coach Antwaan Randle El thinks the team will see some surprises emerge at the spot this year. No matter how many folks know the names now, it’s possible the team believes they could have enough in the end to be better than many think in 2021

Adding Benson to this mix only helps with the intrigue and depth ahead of a new season, and he could figure in immediately as a key contributor for the roster.

READ NEXT: Quintez Cephus Showcases Talent to Lions at Perfect Time