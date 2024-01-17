Lions Projected to Target ‘Natural Power’ to Further Bolster Run Defense

The Detroit Lions took a massive jump in run defense during the 2023 season. After being ranked 29th in rushing yards allowed and 30th in yards allowed per carry in 2022, the Lions were ranked top three in both categories this past season.

But The Athletic’s Dan Brugler argued Detroit will aim to get even better against the run this offseason.

In his latest 2024 NFL mock draft released on January 16, Brugler predicted the Lions to take Texas defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat in the first round.

“After being labeled an underachiever by scouts as an underclassman, Sweat changed several habits and put dominant-level play on his senior tape,” Brugler wrote. “For a player north of 360 pounds, he is an impressive mover with the natural power to shut things down up front.

“The Lions took a major step with their run defense this season, and Sweat would continue that focus.”

With Sweat as its lead anchor, the Texas defense allowed the third-fewest rushing yards per game in the FBS this past season.

How T’Vondre Sweat Could Fit With the Lions

A lot of mock draft experts identify weaknesses for each team and then predict those franchises to addresses those weaknesses. But in reality, a lot of NFL general manager elect to bolster a strength with top draft picks.

Brugler predicted that with Sweat to the Lions at No. 30 overall.

At 6-foot-4 and 362 pounds, Sweat possesses the physical attributes to be a run stopper at the NFL level. The Bleacher Report NFL scouting department called him “a mountain of a man” with impressive upper-body strength.

In addition to his run-stopping prowess, he wasn’t an elite pass rusher in college, but he routinely batted balls at the line of scrimmage.

The Lions pairing Sweat with Alim McNeill could make for a very scary interior defensive line in Detroit.

As a senior, Sweat posted 45 total tackles, including 8 for loss, 2 sacks and 4 pass defenses. He had 17.5 tackles for loss, 5 sacks and 13 pass defenses in 51 career college games.

Lions Predicted to Target CB T.J. Tampa in Second Round

A lot of early mock drafts have the Lions targeting either an edge rusher or a cornerback in the first round. Brugler had Detroit addressing cornerback in the second round.

Brugler projected the Lions to pick Iowa State cornerback T.J. Tampa at No. 62 overall.

“Cornerback is a need for the Lions, and Tampa would be an interesting fit,” Brugler wrote. “Coming from a basketball family, he has length and explosive ability to limit big plays — he allowed just three catches of 15-plus yards this season.”

This wasn’t the first time the Lions were connected to Tampa. Sports Illustrated’s Luke Easterling also predicted Detroit to draft Tampa late in the second round.

It would be surprising if the Lions don’t address their secondary early in the 2024 draft. Detroit ended the 2023 season ranked 27th in passing yards yielded and 27th in passing touchdowns allowed.

Although they made a small improvement in passing yards allowed from 2022, it’s still one of the obvious weaknesses of the team.

Even as a second-round pick, Tampa could compete for immediate playing time in Detroit. Veteran cornerbacks Emmanuel Moseley, Kindle Vildor, Khalil Dorsey and Jerry Jacobs are all set to be free agents this offseason.