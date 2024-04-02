Lions Showing Interest in ‘Big Slot Receiver’: Report

The Detroit Lions have already addressed several needs in NFL free agency. But wide receiver Tyler Boyd is emerging as another potential free agent addition for Detroit.

The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly wrote on April 2 that the Lions are among five teams that have showed at least some level of interest in Boyd.

“Boyd has at least had preliminary interest from the Chiefs, Chargers, Dolphins, Lions and 49ers,” wrote Kaboly.

How much the Lions are interested in the 29-year-old receiver compared to those other teams is undetermined. But one of Detroit’s biggest remaining needs is at wide receiver.

Boyd is one of the best receiving options still unsigned.

In a recent article about the top NFL free agents remaining, Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger raved about Boyd’s size and reliability.

“Boyd is a big slot receiver with solid blocking chops in the run game,” Spielberger wrote. “He rarely ever drops a target and does well to sit in soft spots of zones on key passing downs.”