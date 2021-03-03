Lions Reportedly Make Savvy Signing of Former Raiders Wideout

The Detroit Lions were looking to add to their depth at wideout this offseason, and wasted little time to get a deal done with a player on the open market.

Wednesday afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed that the Lions would be signing former Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders wideout Tyrell Williams to a contract. The deal? A one-year deal worth up to $6.2 million dollars for 2021.

Williams had the advantage of being able to sign given the fact he had recently been cut by the Raiders, so to that end, there isn’t a holdup here like other unrestricted free agents. The fact the Lions didn’t wait to sign Williams is interesting, and the team clearly wanted to pounce to ensure that they would have the best chance of landing a player many saw as one of the best potential values on the market.

Now, Williams will get to join forces with a team set to take on a major identity change in the weeks and months ahead. His signing might be just the beginning of the offensive transformation.

Tyrell Williams Had Obvious Connection With Lions

The reason Williams makes a ton of sense in Detroit has everything to do with Anthony Lynn. Detroit’s new offensive coordinator coached Williams for his first few seasons in the league, and it’s clear that he believed in Williams enough in order to keep him on the Los Angeles Chargers’ roster for a few seasons. Often times, free agency destinations have plenty to do with former coaches a given player is comfortable with, and this once again could be no exception in this case given Lynn’s presence in Detroit.

Williams might be taking a bit of a pay cut to come to the Lions now, but if he had a solid relationship with Lynn, it might not be that tough of an ask. There’s also no question he could help fill the team’s pass catching void in a big way given his previous production in the league.

Tyrell Williams Stats

Williams came into the NFL in 2015 as an undrafted free agent out of Western Oregon of the Los Angeles Chargers. He stayed there for the first four seasons of his career before signing with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2019, a spot he stayed for the last two seasons. In terms of production, Williams has bucked the odds for an undrafted free agent in the league, putting up 3,181 yards and 23 touchdowns. Injuries have intervened in his last two seasons, with a foot ailment in 2019 slowing his season and a torn labrum playing a role in 2020. With this in mind, it always seemed that Williams may have to take more of a “prove it” type deal, which is just what the Lions are providing in the end.

Now that it appears a deal is done, Williams is arguably the first piece in what could be a major offseason of change for the Lions wideout group.

