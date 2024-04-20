Lions Could Target One of the Top UDFA Quarterbacks: Analyst

The Detroit Lions have the top of their quarterback depth chart set in stone, with Jared Goff as starter and second-year signal-caller Hendon Hooker anchored as the No. 2.

But the Lions could inject some competition into the race for No. 3 this summer by adding South Alabama quarterback Carter Bradley, predicted analyst Mike Payton of AtoZ Sports. Payton named Carter as one of the 10 undrafted free agents to watch in Detroit this summer, noting that he had a strong performance at the Senior Bowl but may not be enough to get drafted.

Bradley could be a good addition for the Lions if he doesn’t hear his name called in the draft, Payton wrote.

“I don’t think I was alone in thinking that Bradley was the best quarterback at the Senior Bowl during practices,” Payton wrote. “He was sharp and on point a lot of the time and got the ball out fast. There’s a good chance that he still doesn’t get drafted though.” Lions Urged to Add Carter Bradley as Practice Squad Prospect Payton pegged Bradley as a potential practice squad quarterback for the Lions, one who could inject some talent while not competing for playing time. “If he doesn’t [get drafted], the Lions could bring him in to work on the practice squad and maybe you see what you have down the road. He could be a solid backup. At worst he could be the Lions next David Blough. A good football mind is definitely worth having around.” Ian Cummings of Pro Football Focus called Bradley a “priority free agent” if he goes undrafted, but that is not guaranteed. “The South Alabama quarterback might be one of the best options for teams needing a quality backup candidate in the mid-to-late Day 3 range,” Cummings wrote. Carter Bradley is a QB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 8.55 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 144 out of 985 QB from 1987 to 2024. https://t.co/82jwhNYzGN pic.twitter.com/h58KEyNTcU — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 15, 2024

“Bradley’s lack of creation ability may max out his ceiling as a quality backup or spot starter,” Cummings added. “But in that role, he has the arm, poise, mechanical savvy, overarching accuracy, baseline processing, and discretion to be a stable presence as a safety blanket.”

Bradley would have some competition for the No. 3 spot. The Lions announced on March 27 that they re-signed veteran quarterback Nate Sudfeld for his third season. Sudfeld had originally signed with the Lions prior to the start of the 2022 season and appeared in two games that year. He suffered a torn ACL during training camp last season and missed the entire 2023 season.

Lions Nearing Major Commitment to Jared Goff

The Lions appear to be paying close attention to the top of their depth chart, working with Goff’s representatives on a long-term extension. Appearing on SportsCenter on April 15, insider Jeremy Fowler said there was mutual interest in a long-term deal and a major financial commitment.