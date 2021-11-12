Lions’ Best Week 10 Rooting Interests for Top Draft Pick

The Detroit Lions are finally back to work this weekend after a long layoff and bye, and the goal for the team remains finding a win to salvage dignity, but also, keeping a hold on the top pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

After a solid week in terms of rooting against the opposition near them in the standings, the Lions will see if they can get as lucky in Week 10 with regards to other things going their way on the field in key matchups that could determine draft standing.

What games merit the most attention? Here’s a look at how Lions fans should be rooting this week in order to see their hold of the top pick next year stay very firm through the midway point of the 2021 season.

Miami Dolphins Over Baltimore Ravens (Thursday)

The Lions were the beneficiary of Miami’s Week 9 win over Houston, and they will be hoping for a similar result this week against Baltimore. This is a much harder game for the Dolphins to win, but if they could get a third win on the season, that would be huge for the Lions in terms of keeping a hold on the top selection the rest of the way. This is probably an improbable win for the Dolphins, but if they pull off the miracle, it will help plenty toward getting extra pressure off the Lions.

Update: On Thursday, November 11, the Dolphins beat the Ravens 22-6.

New York Jets Over Buffalo Bills

The Bills coughed up perhaps the best loss of the weekend for the Lions in Week 9. Do they have another one of these performances in them? Smart money is probably on the Bills rebounding in a big way, but the Jets have been plucky at times and have found ways to win games they shouldn’t. As a result of that, they’ll have a chance in this contest. The Lions hope the Jets can get another win to get some of the heat off the top of the draft board. This could be another miracle, but the Lions will want to see it to allow distance from the Jets.

Jacksonville Jaguars Over Indianapolis Colts

Speaking of miracles, the Jaguars’ Week 9 win was nothing short of that for the Lions, and the team will be hoping for more of this in Week 10. The victory over the Bills was probably more unexpected than a potential win over the five loss Colts. Still, the team struggles for the most part this year, so hoping for a third win might be a futile endeavor. Lions fans will want to see it happen so the team can stay off their back near the top of the standings for the first pick.

Washington Football Team Over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Quietly, Washington has struggled lately and moved up the draft board by virtue of their two wins. This matchup isn’t likely to go their way whatsoever, but it would be an added bonus if Washington could somehow pull the upset over one of the best teams in the league. The Lions remain a pair of games up on Washington, so this isn’t an emergency, but would be an added bonus for the team if they could luck into this upset.

