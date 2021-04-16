Lions Position Group Called ‘Worst in Football’ Heading Into Draft

The Detroit Lions have some big holes to fill once the NFL Draft gets underway, and at this point, it’s hard to say what the biggest need is for the team.

Defensively, the Lions have holes up front and in the backfield. On offense, there is a gaping hole at wideout. Which need tips the scales in terms of the draft, though? That answer is likely different for everyone, but in terms of Bleacher Report and writer Brent Sobleski, the answer is obvious.

Recently, the site put together a look at the top need in the draft for every team, and unsurprisingly, wideout was the answer. Interestingly, though, the spot was listed by Sobleski as quite possibly the worst position of any heading into the 2021 NFL Draft.

He wrote:

“No, a typo doesn’t appear in the Detroit Lions’ team needs. The double-listing is simply a reflection of the current sad state of the Lions wide receiver corps. Detroit’s previous top three receivers—Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola—are no longer with the team. Instead, the organization signed free agents Breshad Perriman and Tyrell Williams. Quintez Cephus is the squad’s top returning wide receiver after last season’s 20-reception effort as a rookie. Yeah, it’s bad. Really bad. As in, the Lions’ wide receivers may be the worst position group in football entering the draft. Fortunately, another deep class with ample talent near the top of the draft afford the Lions the opportunity to instantly upgrade the position. Once that’s accomplished, Detroit can look to improve other positions.”

Most understand the Lions wideouts are bad, but worst in football? That’s a tough and bold statement for the group to be hit with even as it might not be wrong. Obviously, there’s been a ton of changes at the team has to find a way to make sure they get a position upgrade at wideout in the draft.

If they do not, it might be a tough year for the team’s wideouts as a result.

DeVonta Smith’s Stats and Fit With Lions

According to Sobleski in the piece, the best fit for the Lions in the draft to fill this wideout need remains Alabama wideout DeVonta Smith. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner made a great case to take home the award with a huge performance against Notre Dame, putting up 130 yards and 3 touchdowns. Nearly every single catch Smith made was of the highlight reel variety and he looked like an NFL wideout already making plays in the bowl game. Many have connected Smith to where Detroit could pick, and given the talent drain that could play out at wideout with the team, adding a talent like Smith high in the draft has to be enticing for the Lions given his production while in school. With 3,750 yards and 43 touchdowns in college, he is an elite talent, and could make sense as it relates to Detroit depending on how high they select and what they determine the biggest need to be.

As many hint, wideout should be the spot the Lions look to address and Smith should be the guy filling the need early on.

Lions Working on Fixing Wideout Depth

The Lions came into the offseason in an unsure position in terms of their wide receiver depth, but during free agency, have taken some steps to make some decent upgrades to the position. Detroit signed wideouts Tyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman to short-term deals in free agency, and with the addition of Damion Ratley and Kalif Raymond, could be in good position to ensure that they have depth ahead of the NFL Draft, where the team is expected to be active hunting for wideout talent for the future.

Detroit’s 2021 draft will be very active in terms of wideout, and more additions could come there, perhaps even early. Though Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola were major talents, it seems the tam has already taken an aggressive approach in looking for their replacements and that should figure to go on when it comes to the team’s work in the draft.

