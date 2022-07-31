Josh Reynolds Hypes New Lions’ Wideout Room: ‘All We Do Is Compete’

The Detroit Lions made adding weaponry a key focus of the offseason, but more than that, the right kind of player.

Not only did additions have to have an element of explosion to their game, but they had to work hard and fit the mindset in order to make it. So far, it looks as if the team has put the right kind of players in the mix.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Josh Reynolds was with the Lions near the end of the 2021-22 season, and sees what the additions have done already. As a result, he likes where the group is trending.

Speaking to the media after practice on Saturday, July 30, Reynolds broke down what he sees out of the wideout room. As he says, the competition is fierce with a bunch of players that have varying talents.

Play

DeShon Elliott, Josh Reynolds, and Julian Okwara meet with the media at Detroit Lions Training Camp Watch Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott, wide receiver Josh Reynolds, and linebacker Julian Okwara speak to the media on July 30, 2022 at Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage. 00:00 – 6:15: S DeShon Elliott 6:16 – 9:27: WR Josh Reynolds 9:28 – 14:04: LB Julian Okwara Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel:… 2022-07-30T19:19:02Z

“Oh man, that’s all we do is compete over there. Like you say, it’s real competitive. We got guys that can do everything. We got speedy guys, we got long guys, and you know everybody, all of them make plays,” Reynolds said.

Detroit’s offense will stay the same as it was down the stretch, and Reynolds sees that as key toward helping to unlock some of the unique talents on the roster.

“I think that’s good man, you know he knows what everybody’s strengths and weaknesses are, so now you can put people in the right positions to be able to to make plays,” Reynolds said of the offense.

Given what the team has at their disposal, it might not be hard to imagine the team having an elite season. If that’s the case, it could be due to the attitude the group has.

Reynolds Happy Injured Jameson Williams Stays Involved

One of the toughest parts of camp for the Lions so far has been having wideout Jameson Williams shelved as he recovers from his ACL injury. Thankfully, the Lions have seen Williams stay in the mix, which Reynolds likes.

“I think that’s the biggest part is keeping them involved, you know, especially with him not being able to be out there right now with us,” Reynolds explained. “On that that injury, you start feeling lonely, start feeling not part of the team so it’s important to keep him involved and keep them going.”

So far, so good as it relates to that. Williams has stayed on the field and has been involved with the team nearly every step of the way, drawing praise of Dan Campbell. It doesn’t seem as if he is feeling left out, so that might only benefit him when all is said and done.

Dan Campbell ‘Loves’ Where Reynolds’ Is Trending

Naturally, as a humble player, Reynolds isn’t going to be hyping his own game or place within the offense, but luckily, he’s got his head coach to do that for him.

Speaking before practice on Saturday, July 30, Campbell admitted that he’s so endeared to Reynolds that he has plenty of nicknames for him. More than that, though, he loves where the wideout is on the field.

“Just, there’s something about him. Freaking serpent. I love where he’s at right now,” Campbell said.

Though the Lions have added talented players, Reynolds is clearly part of the mix in a big way and figures to be a key piece for the roster in his own right.

READ NEXT: DJ Chark Sends Message to Lions’ Offense