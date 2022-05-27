Will Harris Staying ‘Open-Minded’ About Possible Lions’ Position Switches

The Detroit Lions have a player in Will Harris who could be facing an uncertain future with the team, but even in spite of that, there is motivation for him to continue on.

Late last season, the Lions moved Harris around, something the safety liked. He seemed to flourish seeing duty at cornerback, and heading into 2022, he is committed to staying aggressive in order to earn his keep whatever way possible.

Speaking with the media on Thursday, May 26, Harris was asked about where he stands and what he is doing to fit in for this year’s team. As he revealed, he is still keeping an open mind and doing whatever he can to stick on the field in whatever role he is asked to play.

“At this point, I’m just doing whatever I’m asked obviously,” Harris told the media. “From last year being able to move around a little bit and be able to play at different spots on the field, I’m keeping that side open-minded. I’m still in my playbook, still learning safety, still learning corner, nickel, all of that. Pretty much just varies on (what) the team needs. I mean, whatever they want me to go out and do, that’s what I’m gonna do.”

This is a great approach for Harris to be taking. He isn’t looking at the potential to move around as a demotion, but rather a way that he can be extra useful for the team and their defense. That’s the kind of player that can be an asset for a roster in a big way.

There’s been a temptation for many to want to cast Harris aside, but at this point, he might benefit the Lions in a huge way in a hybrid role. So far, so good as it relates to him keeping up on that and working into the fray. At this point, the only thing left to be seen is where he will line up and play the most.

Moving Harris Around Could Represent Smart Move

Harris, who has played safety, could now be looking at a move to cornerback, or even a hybrid position where he rotates between safety and cornerback. Dan Campbell discussed this when meeting with the media last week. While some would believe it would be best to give up on Harris, the Lions seem committed to trying to make things work with the young defensive back and perhaps moving him around in a way to showcase his talent.

Overall, this is the right move ahead of the 2022 season. The Lions have enough holes on defense right now, and shouldn’t be giving up on a player like Harris at all given their need for players at all levels. While folks will point to how Harris has struggled in several ways, he also has a chance to play a consistent role for the Lions if he can accept these changes and use them to his advantage.

In this day in age, it’s always easier for a franchise to give up on players, but there’s something to be said for the teams that seem committed to make something work. Harris will have to work hard to earn and keep his role, but it seems as if the Lions want to see him put in better positions to have success rather than setting him up to fail automatically. Putting him in matchup based scenarios will allow the Lions a chance at doing this on defense.

What Harris does with the potential new opportunity is anyone’s guess, but it seems a lock he will get a second chance with the team.

Harris’s Career Stats & Highlights

His first few years in the league, Harris has not been a player who has made a huge impact in the NFL, which could lead to his status as a player that might be searching for a dual role. In fact, the Lions have seen Harris only put up modest stats for the team. He’s collected 171 tackles, 1.5 sacks and 8 passes defended for the team while playing in the NFL. Harris hasn’t seen the field consistently, and has struggled with his own consistency when he has.

In college, Harris put up 225 tackles, 7 interceptions 7 passes defended, 1 touchdown and 1 sack. That was great production that showed what he could do and helped him become a third-round pick of the Lions. Here’s a look at some of his best work from that time period:

While Harris has not made a huge impact yet statistically in the league, the Lions clearly believe the best is yet to come for the young defensive back and might have plans for him. Harris will have to earn a role, but his mindset can be counted on as an asset to help in getting that done.

