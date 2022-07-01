Injury-Riddled Youngster Called Lions’ Biggest X-Factor Next Season

The Detroit Lions are expecting a much better season on the field in 2022, and if that is to be the case, they will have to see some better performances from top players on both sides of the ball.

No place may that be more true than the team’s woeful defense. The Lions have made it a habit of struggling in a big way on that side of the ball recently, and could be poised to do so again in 2022. The hope, however, is the narrative can change and shift in a major way with some big performances.

One such player the Lions are counting on for a breakout is cornerback Jeff Okudah. After some injuries in his first two seasons in the league, Okudah is seen as a player that could go either way in a critical 2022 season, and for that reason, some see him as Detroit’s biggest x-factor.

Recently, Pro Football Focus took a look at breaking down Detroit’s roster for 2022 in a piece by Ben Linsey. Within, Linsey identified biggest x-factors for teams across the league. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Okudah was the selection for the Lions. As Linsey contended, Okudah has not been healthy early in his career, but remains one of a few “interesting, young cornerbacks” the Lions possess.

“Okudah looked like a can’t-miss prospect coming out of Ohio State given his size, skill set and production, but he hasn’t lived up to his reputation through two seasons. Detroit will be hoping that changes for a healthy Okudah this season,” Linsey wrote within.

With this in mind, Okudah has the pressure on him to deliver. There’s reason enough to think he could be good, and if he plays well, he could be a difference-maker for a team like the Lions. Truthfully, that’s a good definition of an x-factor.

Okudah Facing a Pressure-Packed Season With Lions

Calling Okudah an x-factor for the team feels like it’s a spot-on proclamation at this point in time. The last few years, injury troubles have slowed his progress with the Lions, but that hasn’t changed the fact that Okudah could still be a vital piece for the Lions that helps in their quest for a rebuilt secondary. Though he struggled as a rookie, Okudah still put up decent numbers with 47 tackles and 1 interception collected. He also defended 2 passes that season. Okudah’s lone career pick came against Arizona, and showcased his ability to be a sticky defender that can make plays with the move

Jeff Okudah's 1st NFL Interception!!! 🏈 Jeff Okudah makes his first NFL career Interception for the Detroit Lions! 2020-09-27T23:16:29Z

Detroit hoped to see more of this from Okudah in 2021, but an ACL injury claimed his season in the first game of the year. With some solid rehab so far, the hope is he can get back to showing why he was a top NFL pick in the first place. It might be sink-or-swim for Okudah, though, as another tough or injury-riddled season could force him out of Detroit.

Other Lions Who Could Figure 2022 X-Factors

The Lions have a season ahead of them that could go either way in the minds of several experts. Many see the Lions as a surprise team in the making, while others aren’t sure they have done enough to get themselves over the hump in the rebuild completely. If the Lions are to defy some of the more negative expectations for the team, they are going to have to find a way to win some individual battles and get some bigger results on the field from critical players on both sides of the ball. With this in mind, Okudah is far from the team’s only x-factor type player for this coming season.

Offensively, the Lions will be looking to see what they can get from running back D’Andre Swift. If he stays healthy and dominates, he could help lead Detroit’s offense himself. On defense, the team hopes to see the return of an engaged Romeo Okwara off injury, in addition to a player like DeShon Elliott at safety, who’s shown he can start before.

Okudah is clearly in this group, so it will be interesting to see what kind of season he has. Truthfully, it could go either way for the Lions and the player himself.

