Lions Urged to Sign Former $58 Million LB

The Detroit Lions addressed a lot of areas in NFL free agency this offseason. But one part of the roster where they have yet to make any additions is linebacker. Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder argued the team should change that by signing veteran linebacker Zach Cunningham.
On April 7, Holder named Cunningham the one free agent still on the market who could help the Lions.
“While Alex Anzalone had a good season in 2023, the Lions could use another option to line up alongside Anzalone,” Holder wrote. “Derrick Barnes’ play was up and down for the majority of last year and Jack Campbell had a pedestrian rookie campaign.
“Adding Cunningham would give them another veteran option to compete for a starting spot during training camp, and Pro Football Focus is only projecting him to receive a one-year, $2.75 million contract. So, it’s worth the shot to bring him in and at least add some depth to the position group.”
Cunningham isn’t the tackling machine he once was, but he’s still a solid contributor. Last season, he posted 85 combined tackles, including 2 tackles for loss and 4 pass defenses in 13 games with the Philadelphia Eagles.
After his rookie contract, Cunningham signed a 4-year, $58 million contract with the Houston Texans. He spent parts of five seasons with the Texans. Cunningham has also played for the Tennessee Titans and Eagles during his seven-year NFL career.