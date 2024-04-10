Lions Urged to Sign Former $58 Million LB

The Detroit Lions addressed a lot of areas in NFL free agency this offseason. But one part of the roster where they have yet to make any additions is linebacker. Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder argued the team should change that by signing veteran linebacker Zach Cunningham.

On April 7, Holder named Cunningham the one free agent still on the market who could help the Lions.

“While Alex Anzalone had a good season in 2023, the Lions could use another option to line up alongside Anzalone,” Holder wrote. “Derrick Barnes’ play was up and down for the majority of last year and Jack Campbell had a pedestrian rookie campaign.