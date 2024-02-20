Lions Projected to Target Possible Eventual Frank Ragnow Replacement

The best NFL draft picks often make an immediate impact but also offer long-term upside. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah suggested the Detroit Lions could find both with West Virginia interior offensive lineman Zach Frazier.

Jeremiah predicted the Lions to draft Frazier at No. 29 overall in his second 2024 NFL mock draft.

The NFL draft analyst argued Frazier could first help the Lions replace their free agent offensive guards. But in the long term with Detroit, Frazier could also be a candidate to replace center Frank Ragnow.

“The Lions’ starting guards are scheduled to reach free agency this offseason, and this feels like Dan Campbell’s type of player,” Jeremiah wrote. “Frazier, a state-champion wrestler in high school, could step right in at guard and eventually move to center.”

Ragnow made it clear that he is not retiring this offseason. But the six-year veteran center dealt with multiple injuries during 2023 and has played through an inoperable toe ailment for two-plus seasons.