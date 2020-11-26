Eagles Breakout LB, All-Pro Tackle Headline ‘Estimated’ Injury Report

The Eagles didn’t conduct practice on Thanksgiving Day but the team still put out an estimated injury report. It was a pretty standard list of the usual ailing suspects, save for Alex Singleton.

The breakout star linebacker has been winning kudos and praise — well, guarded optimism from Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz — while earning extra snaps on defense. Singleton had almost single-handedly breathed life into a mostly dysfunctional Philly linebacker unit. He was listed on Thursday’s injury report as limited with an ankle injury.

“You have to be critical of yourself and you have to look at the things that you need to clean up and not just sort of get drunk on your success so to speak,” Schwartz said. “I really like Alex’s mentality that way. Makes mistakes like a lot of young players do or players that are playing for the first time.”

Meanwhile, Lane Johnson was marked out due to his own ankle injury but that is an ongoing issue stemming from two nagging injuries related to Johnson’s tightrope surgery. The starting right tackle has admitted it would likely hamper him all year, including making him a game-time decision virtually each week.

“Listen, it’s going to linger,” head coach Doug Pederson said of Johnson’s injury. “He’s a tough kid. He plays through it, and he’s going to have to continue to play through it the rest of the year.”

Thursday Injury Report pic.twitter.com/SM0CwEKWAd — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 26, 2020

Johnson and safety Rudy Ford (hamstring) were both listed as non-participants while Singleton and four other players were limited, including DE Derek Barnett (knee), C Jason Kelce (elbow), T Jack Driscoll (knee), RB Boston Scott (abdomen).

Pederson Keeping His Pulse on the Locker Room

The Eagles and the entire NFL entered fully into intense COVID-19 protocols last Saturday. It’s the best way to reduce risk after recent outbreaks in the Ravens and Browns locker rooms.

That means teams have been limited to only virtual meetings and at-home workouts, plus no in-person instruction from position coaches. Remember, Eagles quarterbacks coach Press Taylor and wide receivers coach Aaron Moorehead tested positive for the virus. According to Pederson, the team is dealing with it in a positive way and not feeling too many ill effects.

“Well, for me it’s about reaching out to individual players and just talking right? Talking to my coaching staff and seeing what guys are talking about,” Pederson said. “Then when we get them here in the building, being able to pull them aside and talk to them then and just have an idea of what’s going on.”

Eagles HC Doug Pederson was more attached to Carson Wentz on the practice field this week.

QB coach Press Taylor led the virtual zoom meetings while he was away from building due to COVID-19 protocols. Taylor also absent for today’s game. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) November 22, 2020

Pederson continued: “I’ve been very pleased with even the struggles that we’re having, I’ve been very pleased with the energy, with the enthusiasm, the attention to detail that a lot of these players and this team has had and that is something we got to hold on to and work our way out of this.”

