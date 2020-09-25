Eagles Final Injury Report: 3 Players Ruled Out, All-Pro Listed ‘Questionable’

The good vibes about Alshon Jeffery were a bit overhyped. The veteran receiver has been ruled out for Sunday.

Jeffery (foot) was a limited participant at Eagles practice for a second straight day, but he isn’t quite ready to suit up. In addition, safety Rudy Ford (groin) and receiver Jalen Reagor (thumb) won’t be on the field in Week 3 versus Cincinnati.

The biggest name on Friday’s injury report was Fletcher Cox (abdomen) and his status for Sunday is a game-time decision, according to head coach Doug Pederson.

“In Fletcher’s case, it’s been day-to-day,” Pederson told reporters on Friday. “Tomorrow [Saturday] is obviously another workday and then make the decision on game day with him.”

On the flip side, six Eagles players were full-go at Friday’s session and carry no injury designation for Sunday’s game: RB Corey Clement, WR DeSean Jackson, DT Malik Jackson, RT Lane Johnson, C Jason Kelce, LT Jason Peters.

Johnson (ankle) was the only one with some uncertainty as he continues to deal with complications from “tightrope” surgery from a high ankle sprain that shut him down in 2019.

Eagles ‘Leaning’ on JJ Arcega-Whiteside

With both Jeffery and Reagor unavailable, Pederson said the Eagles will probably “lean on” J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to pick up the slack. Perhaps a tall task for a guy with only 44 total offensive snaps and zero catches through two games.

“I’ve always been confident in J.J. What I like about J.J. is he’s a player that we can use in multiple positions,” Pederson said. “He knows outside. He knows inside. Smart guy, and someone that we’re going to have to lean on a little bit here in these next couple of games.”

Reading between the lines, it sounds like Jeffery is out at least another week and probably two weeks. Another reason why the decision to not place the veteran receiver on the PUP list to start the year was so strange. Oh well. Too late.

“I’m optimistic moving forward in the next couple weeks, possibly,” Pederson said, “but again it just depends on how he does, how he recovers today. You put a guy that’s had an injury out there. You want to test it.”

The Eagles will roll out just four receivers on Sunday (barring a last-minute call-up from the practice squad): Arcega-Whiteside, Greg Ward, John Hightower, DeSean Jackson.

There are intriguing practice-squad options in Marcus Green, Deontay Burnett, and Travis Fulgham. Then again, the Eagles went “12 Personnel” (two tight ends) on 80-percent of their pass plays in Week 2.

Nate Herbig at LG, Matt Pryor at RG

The Eagles will also be reshuffling their offensive line once again. Nate Herbig will move to left guard, with Matt Pryor sliding into Herbig’s previous spot at right guard.

It’s not a major shakeup by any means but one that Pederson felt needed to be made. Pryor feels more comfortable on the right side having played next to Lane Johnson last year.

“So both the guys have handled it extremely well,” Pederson said, “but really the main reason is that Matt Pryor is more comfortable and has played the right guard position more.”

