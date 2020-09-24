Eagles Injury Report: 3 Players Out, Super Bowl Hero Returns, Key WR ‘Limited’

Three players missed Eagles’ practice on Thursday, but one “limited” participant stole the show.

Alshon Jeffery returned to the field for the first time since suffering a foot injury last December. He looked spry and comfortable as a limited participant in individual drills. The team’s leading receiver from 2019 remains questionable for Sunday’s game. Meanwhile, Corey Clement — the “Philly Special” hero of Super Bowl LII — was back after sitting out Wednesday’s session due to an undisclosed illness. He was a full-go. Three players missed practice: Jalen Reagor (thumb), Rudy Ford (groin), Fletcher Cox (abdomen).

Reagor will reportedly hit short-term IR in the coming days, while the status of Ford and Cox remains up in the air. Obviously, the loss of Cox would be detrimental to a defensive line that has registered just four total sacks through two games. Cox is a big part of what the Eagles do in the trenches, both as a pass-rusher and run-stuffer, despite his numbers being down over the past two seasons.

“I’m never satisfied,” Cox told reporters on Sept. 9. “I had a down year last year, I would say, coming off an injury and fighting through it all season. Now I’m 100-percent healthy and I’m ready to roll.”

Thursday Injury Report pic.twitter.com/3ODI6Vuqyg — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 24, 2020

Starting right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) was a full participant after being limited on Wednesday. Ditto for veterans LT Jason Peters, C Jason Kelce, WR DeSean Jackson, and DT Malik Jackson who had maintenance days to rest on Wednesday. None of them carried any injury designation on Thursday.

Jeffery Gives Eagles WR Room Huge Boost

There has been much hubbub surrounding Jeffery over the past two years, from anonymous quotes to major injuries. Put all that aside. The Eagles need the one-time Pro Bowl receiver to step up and produce in his ninth NFL season.

According to teammate Greg Ward, Jeffery’s mere presence on the practice field was a huge boost for morale.

“Definitely a huge boost,” Ward said. “This is a guy who has played at a high level, one of the best to ever do it. So to have him out there, to guide us, to lead us, and talk to us and encourage us … and to actually see him back out on the practice field, like I said, man, this is really big for us. And it’s really great for our room.”

Greg Ward thinks Alshon Jeffery’s return is a huge boost. He’s been out there leading them, making plays, picking up the WRs room with Jalen Reagor down. #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/EdNvVpMCeC — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) September 24, 2020

Jeffery led all Eagles receivers in receptions (43) and receiving yards (490) despite playing in only 10 games in 2019. His lanky frame (6-foot-3, 218 pounds) makes him a reliable possession target, especially on key third downs and in the red zone. His leadership has emerged, per teammates, as an underrated character trait as well.

“Alshon has come back with incredible energy,” Eagles GM Howie Roseman told reporters after camp. “He’s in great shape. He’s motivated to win and be part of it.”

