Eagles Announce Lineup Changes, Update Zach Ertz

Doug Pederson confirmed a flurry of reported lineup changes on Saturday, including the decision to move Jason Peters to right guard. The latter move was forced by Lane Johnson’s season-ending surgery.

“I’m excited for J.P. He’s excited,” the head coach said on Saturday. “A great opportunity for him. Listen, he’s obviously a tremendous player, tremendous Eagle and moving back to right guard.”

Like a giant Jenga game, the whole Eagles’ offensive had to be reconfigured as a result. Pederson credited the team’s “next man up” mentality in announcing that Matt Pryor would be the starting right tackle moving forward and ditto for Jordan Mailata at left tackle. This marks the 10th different offensive line iteration in 11 games.

“Mailata, he’s played well. He’s been consistent. Played good the other day,” Pederson said. “So, he gets another opportunity. Really not an opportunity, but a start at left tackle.”

Meanwhile, the Eagles officially ruled Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz out for Monday night. He had been “trending in the right direction” all week but needs a little more time to get comfortable. Ertz was activated to the 21-day practice window on Nov. 16 after suffering a high-ankle sprain on Oct. 18.

“It’s been good to have Zach out on the practice field. However, we’re still a little cautious with him,” Pederson told reporters on Saturday. “We’ll get through today, but I don’t think he’ll be able to make this game. I’m hoping that next week he’ll be available.”

Alex Singleton Good to Go

Linebacker Alex Singleton has been limited in practice all week with a bum ankle after his breakout game versus Cleveland. Singleton told reporters he’s feeling fine and expects to play in Week 12 against Seattle.

The former Canadian Football League standout filled up the stat sheet versus Cleveland — 12 total tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit, one fumble recovery (off Fletcher Cox’s strip-sack) — and played every single defensive snap (67), plus 90% of the special-teams snaps (26).

Don’t Turn Your Back on Russell Wilson

Eagles defensive end doesn’t want to hear anything about Russell Wilson not being as mobile as he used to be. The Seahawks quarterback — and perennial NFL MVP candidate — can still use his legs to extend plays. You can never turn your back on him.

“When we look at that long run he had the last time we played him, last year, we know that he can take off,” Graham told reporters. “Especially if you give him that. He’s a quarterback who takes what you give him, so if you’re playing man and you got your backs turned to him, if he can get away and get some yards, he’s definitely going to do that.”

Graham explained that the chemistry Wilson has developed with stud receiver DK Metcalf has made him even more lethal as a dual-threat player. He never stops looking down the field.

“But he’s mostly looking downfield on his scrambles, really good, just his arm strength of course,” Graham said. “Top-five quarterbacks in the league, you know. This guy can beat you with his arms and his legs and he’s got some great receivers to get it to.”

