Jalen Reagor Timeline: Thumb Injury ‘Impact Catching the Ball’

Jalen Reagor may be out longer than expected due to long-term ramifications from his injured thumb.

The original recovery timeline was four to six weeks but the Eagles’ top rookie may be out at least seven weeks now. According to NBC10’s John Clark, Reagor likely won’t return until after Philly’s bye week on Nov. 15.

The UCL tear in his thumb will impact the rookie receiver’s ability to catch the football and set him back a few weeks. The earliest he can return is probably in Week 9 versus the Giants or maybe Week 10 versus Cleveland.

Sources say hope is Jalen Reagor can be back after the bye week November 15 That would mean he could miss 7 weeks with torn UCL in his thumb Tough injury for a WR with impact of catching the ball on his thumb #Eagles pic.twitter.com/J9w2Qy6mVh — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 23, 2020

Reagor rehabbed aggressively to get back from a torn labrum in time for Week 1. He took it as a challenge to beat the odds. This injury presents a new challenge due to the delicate nature of the ligaments surrounding the thumb.

Reagor needs to be completely pain-free to haul in the pigskin and to avoid any possible arthritic issues in the future. It’s a delicate balance, one the Eagles’ coaching staff is taking very seriously.

“Obviously we are disappointed for Jalen. We felt like he was really growing into his role, and they are still young players,” said Press Taylor, Eagles quarterbacks coach and passing-game coordinator. “They miss an offseason of these physical reps — they are learning every single day as they go and they will, and this is obviously unfortunate for him but these other guys have done a great job.”

Alshon Jeffery ‘Limited’ at Eagles Practice

Alshon Jeffery continues to trend in the right direction but he won’t be ready for Week 3. The Eagles are taking their time with the veteran receiver as he battles back from Lisfranc surgery on his foot.

Doug Pederson about Alshon Jeffrey He is not playing this week#Eagles #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/4DmsRTXQZT — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) September 25, 2020

The good news? Jeffery did practice, in a limited capacity (read: individual drills) for two consecutive days this past week. He’ll be back soon enough.

“It was great to get Alshon on the practice field in some individual, the routes-on-air period that we were able to throw with him,” said head coach Doug Pederson. “Just beginning to incorporate him back into a full practice schedule.”

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Browns Top Pick Jedrick Wills Reveals New Jersey Number