2 Seahawks Players Chime in on Eagles Raging QB Debate

Everyone has an opinion on what the Eagles should do at the quarterback position, including players from their next opponent. Receiver DK Metcalf and running back Deejay Dallas recently posted on social media that they would like to see Jalen Hurts under center in Philadelphia.

The Eagles play the Seahawks this week on “Monday Night Football” so not sure if they think the dual-threat rookie would be easier to game-plan for than incumbent starter Carson Wentz or if they genuinely like Hurts better. The latter seems like the more plausible reason.

Remember, Metcalf played college football against Hurts in the rough-and-tumble SEC while attending Mississippi. And Dallas’ Miami Hurricanes team actively recruited Hurts when he was weighing his options after making the decision to transfer from Alabama. Clearly, the two guys think highly of the Heisman Trophy runner-up.

Either way, Metcalf and Dallas both commented on a post by ESPN’s Jordan Schultz posing the question: “Should Jalen Hurts be QB1 in Philly?” To which Metcalf replied: “I Vote YES” and Dallas agreed: “Yes.” It’s not exactly breaking news to hear since a majority of Eagles fans — and a ton of media — seem to agree with those excited Seahawks players. But Wentz remains the starter this week in Philly.

Eagles Passed on Metcalf in 2019 NFL Draft

Every time Metcalf scores a touchdown for Seattle a demon gets more horns in Philadelphia. Seriously. Monitoring Eagles Twitter during Seahawks games has become both tortuous and comical due to the vitriol hurled at the franchise for not drafting Metcalf at pick No. 57.

The Eagles infamously took J.J. Arcega-Whiteside there who looks like a bust. Seattle was able to steal Metcalf at pick No. 64 and he’s turned into a stud, one of the best receivers in the NFL.

The salty DK Metcalf tweets from #Eagles fans during #Seahawks games never gets old! I do wonder if DK would be making the same impact in Philly, tho. He’s obviously a beast but he also has great coaching and a MVP QB, plus stability at offensive coordinator. #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) November 20, 2020

To be fair, the Eagles weren’t the only team to pass on Metcalf. So did Bill Belichick’s Patriots and Andy Reid’s Chiefs and Sean Payton’s Saints, along with every other team in the league. Metcalf has admitted he keeps tabs on the franchises who didn’t call his name out on draft day.

“I mean, I kept track of who was drafted before me,” Metcalf said, via ESPN Seattle. “You know a lot of teams picked other positions, other players before me, so it’s really just motivation for me. Back on that date, I was there, and didn’t get selected so you know… just keep going and just continue to be great and make them pay.”

NFL’s top WRs in receiving yards literally a who’s who of players the #Eagles could have theoretically acquired the last two offseasons: 1. DeAndre Hopkins 912 yards

2. Stefon Diggs 906

3. DK Metcalf 862

4. Terry McLaurin 787

5. Robby Anderson 772

6. Justin Jefferson 762 — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) November 22, 2020

And the fact that Philly was so desperate for a play-making wideout makes it even more frustrating. Eagles GM Howie Roseman cited medical reasons and character issues for not taking Metcalf, while head coach Doug Pederson called out Arcega-Whiteside’s ability to “play above the rim” as a deciding factor.

“We liked the player,” Pederson said of Metcalf. “He’s a big, powerful, physical guy, and he had some really good tape out there and then we also liked J.J. We loved his size, his ability to play above the rim so to speak in the red zone and things like that. So, you know… similar players and we made the decision with J.J. and we’ve been happy with it.”

