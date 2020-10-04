Eagles Reveal Uniform Color Combination, How to Watch Eagles-49ers

The Eagles are switching their uniform combination for Sunday, hopefully, it changes it up the mojo.

Following back-to-back dismal performances wearing midnight green, Philadelphia will sport an all-white look: white jerseys, white pants, with green and black accents this week. The Eagles are hoping to earn their first win of 2020 after losing to Washington and Los Angeles, then suffering a head-scratching tie versus Cincinnati.

This is a team that seems to thrive when their backs are against the wall. Well, that lumbar region has been pressed harder than a wine grape.

“I think for me as the head coach, I think you have to show the good, the bad, the ugly, but at the same time, I think you have to keep your goals right in front of the team,” head coach Doug Pederson said of his message to the team. “You have to keep the reality of, okay, this is where we are and who we are, but at the same time, we’re close and we’re not far away. All that messaging, for me, is something that I spend quite a bit of time thinking about as I approach team meetings with the guys.”

The Eagles will be playing San Francisco on Sunday night (8:20 p.m.) in the league’s prime-time matchup on NBC. They head into the game incredibly banged up and thin in a variety of positions, most notably at wide receiver. Carson Wentz will be throwing the ball to a rag-tag group of rookies and practice-squad members, including Greg Ward, John Hightower, Deontay Burnett and Travis Fulgham. He also has tight ends Hakeem Butler, Zach Ertz, and Richard Rodgers at his disposal.

“It was a short week, a short amount of time in building that chemistry quickly, and so that’s really the story of the season because of no OTAs and all of that and now even more so going into Week 4,” Wentz said. “Just some things I’ve learned about how to play fast and not do too much, just let the playmakers do their job, and I think it’s a good week for that and guys will be ready to go.”

Your Hardest Times Often Lead To The Greatest Moments Of Your Life! 💯 pic.twitter.com/mTX4TwDbft — John Hightower IV / J4 🏁 (@Hightower_J4) October 1, 2020

How to Watch Eagles-49ers in Week 4

This is the NFL’s unofficial “Game of the Week” despite the Eagles’ struggles and the 49ers’ injuries. NBC advertised it the other night by posting a photo of backup quarterback Nick Mullens (remember, Jimmy Garappolo is injured) and made no mention of Wentz. Interesting times. Strange season. Here’s how to watch the game.

How's Carson Wentz's season going so far? They put Mullens up there. pic.twitter.com/xJng9nuYFW — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) October 2, 2020

When: Sunday, October 4, 2020

Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Time: 8:20 p.m.

TV: NBC / Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP

Announcers: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya (field reporter)

Referee: Bill Vinovich (Eagles are 8-8 in games he’s reffed)

Betting Odds: Eagles are +9 (-110) / Over-Under: 45.5 (-110)

Series History: 49ers lead the all-time series 18-13-1, with San Francisco taking two of the last three meetings. Philly won the last one, 33-10, in 2017 at Lincoln Financial Field.

