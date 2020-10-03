‘Y’all See What I Can Do’ Says Eagles Newest Playmaker on Offense

No one knows if Hakeem Butler will see a snap this weekend. If he does, the hybrid playmaker suggests you set the DVR.

Butler is attempting to transition from wide receiver to tight end and crammed a crash course in Doug Pederson’s system in three days. The head coach didn’t sound optimistic about the Iowa State standout being up to speed in time for Sunday’s game. But the Eagles might not have much of a choice as injuries continue to make receivers more valuable than hand sanitizer in Philly. Butler will be ready either way. Bank on that.

“If I get to play this weekend, that’s what I’ll do, y’all see what I can do,” Butler told reporters on Friday. “Like I said before, I’m ready to play. I need my first catch. I need my first touchdown. I know I can play in this league.”

The 6-foot-5, 228-pounder certainly looks the part of an explosive game-changer ready to leave safeties and linebackers in his dust. Butler has crazy speed (4.48-seconds) and his college highlights resemble a human cheat code for a video game.

The 24-year-old admitted he was reluctant to make the transition from wide receiver to tight end during the pre-draft process, blaming it on ego after running a much faster 40 time than scouts expected. One team clocked him at 4.35.

The 24-year-old admitted he was reluctant to make the transition from wide receiver to tight end during the pre-draft process, blaming it on ego after running a much faster 40 time than scouts expected. One team clocked him at 4.35.

“Everybody thought I was going to run a 4.6 or 4.7,” Butler said, “but we hushed all that noise. I kind of didn’t want to do it [move to tight end] back then just because it was ego and whatnot, just believing in myself.”

Butler Happy to Play for ‘Storied Franchise’

The Cardinals took him in the fourth round (103rd overall) in 2019, then he broke his hand and missed his rookie year. Arizona cut him in September and Carolina stashed him on their practice squad … until the Eagles snuck in and poached him. That’s where it got interesting. Philly wanted Butler to switch positions.

“It didn’t take much convincing because the Eagles are such a storied franchise,” Butler said. “I’m ready to play. I’ll do whatever is asked of me really.”

Hakeem Butler: 6’6, 227lbs and ran a 4.49 40 😳📈😍 #NFLCombine And he can do this: pic.twitter.com/u2AT8DKW6X — Alex Johnson (@a_johnsonFF) March 2, 2019

The position has changed dramatically over the last decade as teams continue to draft big-bodied receivers who have blazing fast 40 times, with the intention of lining them up at tight end. Butler said he ran a lot of short, inside routes in college so the adjustment is minimal. He pointed to the Raiders’ Darren Waller as a perfect example of how dangerous hybrid players can be if used properly.

“I’m definitely ready to make that move,” Butler said. “Just make that transition and do the work on the inside, on the safeties and linebackers, and I’m ready to do the same thing and take that next step.”

He’s been doing all the little things since arriving in Philly, too. Studying his playbook every single night. Talking to the older veterans (Butler specifically mentioned Alshon Jeffery) on the team. And embracing the role that GM Howie Roseman “envisioned” for him when he called to offer a roster spot.

Iowa St. WR Hakeem Butler, who is 6-5, 227 pounds ran a sub 4.5 40 time. 4.49pic.twitter.com/BuLrhv9FUl — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 2, 2019

“If anyone’s watched my tape in college, they would see a lot of snaps on the inside. I don’t think it will be an issue whatsoever,” Butler said. “In either position, you got to get open no matter who’s guarding you. I’m going to take advantage of my opportunity whenever it comes and how many times it comes.”

